Local fans can experience the new ‘Retailtainment’ concept with an immersive experience.

Kuwait: LEGO Certified Stores – owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim together with the LEGO Group is expanding its retailtainment concept across the Middle East, with the opening of its first concept store in The Avenues Mall in Kuwait. The new look store format provides customers with a unique retail experience for the first time ever that is both playful and innovative in Kuwait.

“This new LEGO Certified Store in The Avenues Mall offers a glimpse into a seamless unified retail space of physical and digital experiences,” said Fahed Ghanim, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle “Our focus is on expansion of these concept stores across the region with innovation, digital transformation and personalisation in collaboration with the LEGO Group to launch world-class brand encounters for our LEGO enthusiast and create more great moments for all.”

Visitors to the store will be able to explore Kuwait’s national landmark with an exclusive LEGO® brick replica of the Kuwait Towers, using 21,591 LEGO bricks which took over 110 hours to carefully reconstruct. The LEGO® Magnifying glass provides an opportunity to view a model in detail and there are hands-on play opportunities, with Brick Specialist store associates available to help customers find the perfect set.

“With this LEGO® Certified Store, we are evolving our retail offering to strengthen brand love and create memorable experiences people will talk about long after they leave. Kuwait is a key market for our operations and with the new launch, we hope to offer new and engaging memories for the growing community of fans here,” said Jeroen Beijer, General Manager of the LEGO Group, Middle East and Africa. “We aim to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow in all of our LEGO stores through creative play and interactions, with this new LEGO store format having taken two years to design and perfect for an elevated shopping experience.”

The store was unveiled through a ribbon cutting ceremony on 24 April. Customers can find the latest retail platform at the LEGO Certified Store in Phase 2, first floor of The Avenues Mall, or head to @legostoresme to find out more and play well.

