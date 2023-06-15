DUBAI, UAE — MAGRABi Retail Group, the leading eye care specialist and eyewear retailer in the Middle East, has signed an agreement with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to implement SAP Datasphere. This approach will enable MAGRABi Retail Group to leverage data-rich insights to enhance its services to partners, employees and customers across a network of more than 150 stores in the UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt.

SAP Datasphere is the next generation of the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution. It enables agile data-driven decision-making through scalable access to context-rich, mission-critical data across all important functions in an organization, from manufacturing to supply chains, finance, human resources, retail excellence and more.

At a signing ceremony attended by executives from both enterprises, Fady E. Fathy, Vice President, Technology at MAGRABi said, “In addition to our medical expertise and state-of-the-art eyecare, MAGRABi is known for its unrivaled retail experience and focus on continually upscaling every aspect of our business. With SAP Datasphere, we will create insights that can be used to improve the company’s decision-making process, identify areas where customer service can be improved, and optimize the supply chain. We are excited to launch this data project. We believe that data is the key to unlocking new opportunities and improving our business in several ways. By collecting and analyzing data from various sources, we can make better decisions, improve customer service, and streamline our supply chain”.

About MAGRABi Retail Group:

MAGRABi Retail Group is the regional leader in eyewear, extending unparalleled experiences to clients, through unique retail concepts, world-class optical services and a diverse product portfolio. Operating in five countries across the Middle East, the Group’s fashion-forward approach of merging Science with Art, has revolutionized the optical category. The company’s growing portfolio includes MAGRABi, as the biggest luxury eyewear chain in the region, as well as the lifestyle chain DOCTOR M, multiple owned brands and a robust wholesale and distribution arm. Its retail network consists of 142+ outlets and a growing omnichannel presence. And recently, MAGRABi Retail Group inaugurated its own state-of-theart lens manufacturing facility in Dubai, the Lens Innovation Center (LIC), serving as the largest in the region, which supplies all of its stores. The Group currently employs over 1,500 experts dedicated to providing eyewear solutions to match modern lifestyles.

The MAGRABi name has thrived on a reputation of optical excellence since its founding in 1927, with a legacy of ground-breaking achievements in the field of ophthalmology, provided by the MAGRABi Hospitals and the MAGRABi Foundation. The founding culture of innovation and optical excellence is deployed across its retail network, to deliver best in class services.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.