The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, represented by Industrial Innovation Academy and in collaboration with Oman LNG, launched the Sur Oasis Incubator at Sur Industrial City under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Yahya bin Badr Al Maawali, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah, and in the presence of Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn.

The incubator comes in line with efforts made to enhance the business climate in Madayn’s industrial cities through the establishment of incubators and accelerators in various governorates, which shall attract innovators, entrepreneurs, and SMEs owners as well as connect these SMEs with the industrial sector.

Sur Oasis incubator also reflects Oman LNG’s relentless efforts to boost the in-country value by supporting the aspirations of youths and entrepreneurs alike through such initiatives, and consecutively contribute to enhancing the national economy. Moreover, the incubator embodies Oman LNG’s efforts in aligning with Oman Vision 2040 by focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship and keeping pace with Industry 4.0 goals.

Being the first incubator to be managed and operated by the Industrial Innovation Academy outside Muscat Governorate, Sur Oasis Incubator will act as an ideal entrepreneurship platform featuring a line-up of services and facilities for entrepreneurs and innovators. These services include providing co-working space, private offices, advisory services, training programmes, technical support services, among others. To enhance and expand business opportunities, the incubator will link the incubated companies to the factories and companies in Sur Industrial City.

The inauguration ceremony also marked graduation of 30 participants from the Industrial Innovation Programme, financed and supported by Oman LNG, that took place last October in Sur Industrial City and targeted entrepreneurs and innovators in South Al Sharqiyah in the food and beverage industry.

Commenting on the value-added by Sur Oasis Incubator, Eng. Abdulqadir bin Salim Al Balushi, Director General of Sur Industrial City, expressed appreciation to Oman LNG for its support of such significant programmes in South Al Sharqiyah governorate. “This incubator will serve as a leading centre for entrepreneurs, innovators and owners of SMEs in South Al Sharqiyah, and we will ensure to link the incubated projects with the companies and factories operating in Sur Industrial City to expand their business opportunities,” Al Balushi pointed out.

He added, “Sur Industrial City is currently working on launching the second edition of Industrial Innovation Programme before the end of the year, in cooperation with Industrial Innovation Academy. The forthcoming edition will focus on one of the strategic sectors related to technology."

On his part, Dr. Amor bin Nasser Al Matani, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation, commented: “The launch of this incubator reflects Oman LNG’s constant efforts to support the Omani youth, develop the skills and capabilities of entrepreneurs, and provide training, and advisory programmes to ensure the sustainability and long-term growth of the SMEs. Such cooperation is aligned with Oman LNG’s in-country value efforts. We are extremely privileged to work with Madayn in inaugurating such project, which will serve the nation, local youth and continue our efforts towards Oman Vision 2040.”

