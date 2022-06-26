In pursuance of Madayn Vision 2040 that aims at creating world-class business cities to contribute to Oman’s economic growth, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” inaugurated the Facility Building and Masar Service Centre in Samail Industrial City under the auspices of Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, and in the presence of CEOs and officials representing public and private bodies in Oman.

Developed at a cost of nearly RO 4.5 million and featuring more than 16,000 sqm of total area, the Facility Building in Samail Industrial City consists of 8 floors (ground + 7 floors) with a rental area exceeding 12,000 sqm. The building will offer space dedicated to public and private bodies, commercial stores, banks, cafes and restaurants, food court, telecom companies, among other services.

Masar Service Centre

Besides, Masar Service Centre was inaugurated on the ground floor of the Facility Building in Samail Industrial City to enhance the level of services offered to investors by accelerating and simplifying procedures, reinforcing ties with partners to provide integrated services to investors, as well as strengthening relations with the investors to ensure a safe and ideal business environment. Masar features an integrated platform to obtain approvals, permits and licenses necessary for investment projects under one umbrella and within a specific timeframe.

Cooperation Agreement

A cooperation agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Facility Building opening ceremony between Madayn represented by Samail Industrial City, Shumookh Investment and Services, and Industrial Innovation Academy. Designed for dedicating space in the Facility Building to incubate, support and empower Small and Medium Enterprises, the agreement was signed by Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, Director General of Samail Industrial City, Eng. Musallam bin Juma’a Al Hudaifi, CEO of Shumookh Investment and Services, and Dr. Ayman bin Abdullah Al Fudhaili, CEO of Industrial Innovation Academy.

The agreement also points to the participation of these SMEs in workshops and events to enable the owners to run their projects efficiently and successfully, as well as organising promotional campaigns for the incubators through various marketing platforms. This cooperation agreement comes along the lines of Madayn’s efforts to support and develop the SMEs in the Sultanate’s various governorates, and demonstrates the Academy’s keenness to support and empower the growth of SMEs throughout their various development phases.

Projects in progress

Meanwhile, Madayn is implementing several key projects in Samail Industrial City including the medical fitness examination project, which is expected to be opened in December this year, in addition to the Medical Clinic. Madayn is also implementing the infrastructure complementary project in Samail Industrial City. This includes a dual-lane road linking Samail Industrial City with the expressway, where the completion rate of this project has touched 89%.

This year, Samail Industrial City has received 10 industrial, service and commercial investment applications, of which seven got localised. These investments will support the creation of new job opportunities for the nationals. It should be noted that the current total area of Samail Industrial City touches 7.8 milliom sqm and the leasable land area reaches 5.6 million sqm, of which 2.1 million sqm have been leased.

