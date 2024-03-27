The strategic Madinat Zayed location to increase access to comprehensive care and cut travel time by more than 75%.

ICLDC has a proven model of diabetes prevention and management, with 57% of its patients now recording HbA1c results below 7%, surpassing the international benchmark of 38%.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a regional first, the Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of the M42 group, announced it will open a dedicated one-stop facility in Madinat Zayed to provide comprehensive care for diabetes and endocrine patients. With a proven track-record of nearly two decades, ICLDC’s model for diabetes prevention and management has significantly reduced HbA1c values in patients across the UAE. The new tech-enabled, world-class centre in Al Dhafra will serve a critical part of Abu Dhabi’s population, providing targeted prevention and intervention for more than 6,000 diabetes sufferers in the region.

Set to open in the second half of this year, the state-of-the-art facility will bring comprehensive care closer to those in need and cut travel time by more than 75%. Currently, the flagship ICLDC in Abu Dhabi city serves around 9% of the Al Dhafra population of sufferers. The new facility in Madinat Zayed will provide greater access to sufferers across the Al Dhafra region including residents in Liwa, Mirfa, Gayathi, Ruwais, and Tarif. In addition to providing clinical care, ICLDC will continue to promote preventive solutions for Type 2 diabetes, with an extensive community outreach programme including workshops, health screenings, and educational programmes for schools and organisations, as well as promoting an active lifestyle and healthy eating.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director, and Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, said: “M42 is committed to providing world-class preventive and personalised health solutions that enable individuals to put their health back in their own hands. As a leader in diabetes and endocrine management and prevention, the Imperial College London Diabetes Centre is positively impacting lives across the UAE. Expanding our one-stop services to Al Dhafra presents an opportunity to serve a much greater number of UAE residents with an innovative model that provides premium, tech-enabled health solutions that result in tangible positive clinical outcomes.”

ICLDC has played a key role in revolutionizing population health in the UAE over the past twenty years. ICLDC’s efforts have led to a notable decrease in HbA1c levels, dropping from an average of 9.5% to an impressive 7.2% among its patients. A remarkable 57% of ICLDC’s patients now have HbA1c results below 7%, surpassing the international benchmark of 38%. These exceptional outcomes demonstrate the expertise and commitment of the team of over 65 consultants in diabetes and endocrine care across ICLDC’s facilities.

The new Al Dhafrah ICLDC centre will be equipped with the latest diagnostic and management facilities supported by a world-class multi-specialty team. The centre will operate state-of-the-art outpatient services, providing specialised care for diabetes and endocrine related complications.

Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Chief Executive Officer of ICLDC, said: "Today, the need for accessible and comprehensive diabetes care has never been more apparent. Serving more of the Al Dhafra population is an honour and a duty we are fully committed to. Our aim is to provide patients with the best patient-centric and comprehensive diabetes and endocrinology solutions, under one roof and closer to home."

ICLDC's Madinat Zayed facility will be the fourth dedicated facility in the UAE, in addition to a satellite clinic based in Mubadala Health Dubai, offering integrated diabetes and endocrine treatment services.

The new clinic’s patient journey will provide comprehensive services from registration to consultations and pharmacy support.

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of the M42 group, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training, and public health awareness. With nearly two decades of excellence, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, ICLDC offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre-and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology, and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK’s Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre operates multiple facilities across Abu Dhabi as well as a satellite clinic at Mubadala Health Dubai, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

For more information, visit: www.icldc.ae

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

