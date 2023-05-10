Dubai, UAE - LUSH, the ethical beauty brand proudly creating vegetarian and cruelty free products for 27 years and counting, is thrilled to announce the reopening of its first concpet store in Dubai Mall. The visually exquisite store that opened on April 7th, 2023, features an updated concept and design that draws inspiration from LUSH stores around the world, including a Harajuku wall inspired by the Japanese store and a Fine Fragrance section inspired by the Oxford Street store in London. The store also features a perfume area that highlights LUSH's extensive range of perfumes and body sprays.

LUSH is also proud to announce that the Dubai Mall store is the first concept store in the MENA region to feature an entirely lanolin-free product range. As a vegetarian company, LUSH has been diligently working to phase out the use of lanolin in its products, which is derived from animals. The store countertops are made from recycled workshop materials, further showcasing LUSH's commitment to sustainability. Mark Constantine, one of the six founders of LUSH, also had input in the store's design, ensuring that it reflects the brand's values and ethos.

"Dubai is the hub for the entire region so knowing that it is definitely going to elevate our brand exposure in the GCC. We are taking concepts from Japan, London to name a few and bringing those amazing elements together in our store. The new concept and innovative design by LUSH are really going to showcase to our customers the future of LUSH on a global scale. I mean we have not been able to refit our Dubai mall shop for a few years now so getting this chance is great, we are very excited!" – said Miche Whitehouse, Head of Brand & Digital at LUSH Cosmetics.

The LUSH Dubai Mall store is open daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. To learn more about LUSH and its commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.lush.com/mena/en_ae