Dubai:– Lumi Interiors, the award-winning luxury interior design studio, known for crafting opulent residential interiors that caters to a prestigious clientele, announces the grand opening of its high-end interior design studio in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Having established itself as one of the leading interior architecture studios in the region, the three-level studio spans across 130 square meters, where the ground floor boasts a welcoming lobby and reception area as well as a library for creative inspiration. The basement level is where the team craft the designs, while the third floor hosts the meeting room and the sample station. All panels, joinery, and furniture are crafted by Cyril Furniture, using materials imported from the UK, Italy, Germany, and France, with fabrics from renowned brands like Zimmer and Rohde, Rubelli, Perennials, Pierre Frey, and Jazz. The studio ambiance is characterized by soft sand, beige, and white tones complemented by terracotta and brown accents. Lumi’s Founder and Creative Director, Alua Kul, prioritized exquisite fabrics and have commissioned bespoke embroidered art from Huart exclusively for the studio.

On the opening, Alua Kul, stated: “Dubai's unique energy and diverse landscapes inspired me to set up my studio here. I am mostly proud to create unique and couture environments for our clients, turning their homes into sanctuaries. Our London luxury style blends modern and classic elements for timeless elegance. We prioritize personal connections with clients, offering tailored suggestions and access to a global network of suppliers for everything from furniture to rare art and antiques.”

Lumi’s team is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes when it comes to project management, ensuring a thorough understanding of the client’s vision and individual style, as well as the location and context of the project. The studio features a comprehensive range of premium brand services that are seamlessly integrated, emphasizing bespoke and iconic designs meticulously crafted to match the unique preferences of each client.

About Alua Kul, Founder & Creative Director of Lumi Interiors:

Alua Kul, is the visionary Founder and Creative Director of Lumi Interiors, an Interior Architecture and Design studio that specializes in bespoke luxury projects worldwide, creating inspiring environments that reflect the unique personalities of its clients. In addition to this Lumi’s expertise also spans across luxury furniture design and project management.

Alua’s passion for design is evident in every aspect of her work, from the elegant simplicity of the concepts to the meticulous attention to detail that sets her apart in the industry. With a wealth of experience and boundless creativity, Alua infuses her designs with an unmistakable sense of refinement and sophistication. Her ability to seamlessly blend classic elements with modern touches results in spaces that are both timeless and contemporary.

Alua has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry through her unwavering dedication to creating exceptional spaces that enhance the human experience. Her strong devotion to excellence and her collaborative nature has positioned her as a recognized entrepreneur and leader. She has built a loyal clientele of discerning individuals who trust her implicitly to transform their ideas into reality.

About Lumi Interiors:

Founded in 2021, Lumi is an award winning high-end interior design studio headquartered in Dubai, specializing in luxury residential interiors for clients in the UAE and around the globe, including private individuals and developers. Lumi’s primary objective is to craft exceptional and personalized spaces that meet the specific needs and desires of their clients.