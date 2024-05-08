Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi car rental company (“Lumi” or the “Company”), a leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has scooped three major awards, marking its fifth consecutive win at the 2024 edition of World Travel Awards Middle East.

Lumi earned the title of ‘Saudi Arabia's Leading Business Car Rental Company 2024’ for the first time this year while the Saudi home-grown company was also honoured as the Middle East's Leading Car Rental Company 2024 for the third consecutive year. Lumi’s recognition as ‘Saudi Arabia's Leading Car Rental Company 2024’ is its fifth win at the World Travel Awards. The awards were announced on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, UAE.

Syed Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said: “We are delighted and honoured to win three distinctive awards and earn our first recognition for our business car rental services at this year’s prestigious World Travel Awards. I applaud the dedication and hard work of every member on our team, and we remain committed to providing exceptional services and outstanding experiences for both residents and visitors in the Kingdom.”

Since 1993, the annual World Travel Awards have honoured the best product and service offerings of companies selected at the country, regional and international levels. The prestigious awards aim to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

With a total of 36 branches in 18 cities across Saudi Arabia, Lumi’s seamless digital platform offers personalised and value for money services to consumers and travellers to accelerate their overall renting and leasing experience. Aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, LUMI brings new energy and dynamism to the transportation sector in the Kingdom and its world-class services are availed by both corporate and government sector clients as well as the Kingdom’s citizens, residents and tourists.

-Ends-

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the car rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the car rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 36 car rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used car sales showroom. Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; car rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used cars owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en