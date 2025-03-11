Merging frequency-based technology and natural healing principles to create a new standard in health, recovery, and peak performance

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Longevity Wellness Hub has secured $4 million USD to expand its presence across the GCC and advance its commitment to personalized, frequency-driven wellness solutions. This investment underscores the company’s belief that the future of wellness lies in frequency-based technology, integrating quantum diagnostics, precision-designed infusions, and performance-driven recovery solutions to optimize health outcomes.

A key focus of this expansion is Longevity’s Investment in patented Advanced Quantum Scanning, a non-invasive diagnostic tool that utilizes biometrics, voice frequency analysis, and quantum physics to provide deeply personalized health insights. This technology is designed to tailor IV infusions, supplements, and nutrition protocols to meet individual needs, reinforcing a shift from standardized wellness approaches to hyper-personalized, data-driven solutions.

Beyond its technological advancements, Longevity Wellness Hub integrates ancient healing practices with cutting-edge biohacking innovations, fostering a new culture of well-being that prioritizes both science-backed recovery methods and natural wellness strategies. With therapies such as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, and advanced quantum-based treatments, the company is redefining how performance, recovery, and overall well-being are approached.

“A cornerstone to our Mission and culture is to empower individuals with actionable insights about their wellbeing through Tesla Quantum Scanning Technology. The breakthrough in patented technology has enabled us to measure imbalances and deficiencies both physically and energetically. That wealth of information allows us to coach our community with protocols on how to use food and nutrition as medicine, how to train and recover smarter and how to achieve a healthy circadian rhythm,” said Dani Afiouni, Founder and CEO of Longevity Wellness Hub.

“The more we learn about the Quantum field, the more we realize that the possibilities are infinite. We believe the future of daily wellbeing will be rooted in Frequency, and our investment in Tesla Quantum Tech is just the beginning of a long journey of hard work with our customers to Super-Tune them to age well and live better, ” Dani added.

With the global wellness industry projected to reach $7 trillion by 2025, and GCC wellness tourism growing at an annual rate of 17%, demand for personalized, high-tech health solutions continues to rise. In response, Longevity is launching five new wellness hubs across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh, further expanding access to its science-backed, frequency-driven wellness solutions.

The new facilities will feature advanced diagnostics and therapies, including Quantum Body Scanning, Biohacking Protocols, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, and Personalized Infusions, providing a comprehensive, technology-driven approach to wellness. By integrating scientific advancements with traditional healing methodologies, Longevity Wellness Hub is setting a new benchmark for personalized health and recovery.

Since its founding in 2019, Longevity Wellness Hub has established itself as a leader in alternative wellness, with a three-way business model encompassing wellness hubs, manufacturing, and mobile wellness solutions. The company’s collaborations with Dubai Police, Emirates Platinum, and Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Marathon highlight its commitment to driving wellness innovation at both individual and community levels.

