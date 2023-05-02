DUBAI – LG Electronics (LG) is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its “Life is Full with LG InstaView” campaign which aimed to support those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of the campaign, LG encouraged people to play the InstaView online game. Each participation contributed to the donation that LG made to UAE Food Bank to provide Iftar meals for those in need around us. Thanks to the positive response from the UAE community, LG was able to donate grocery boxes worth over 10,000 USD to UAE Food Bank, which were delivered to community labour workers.

Commenting on the campaign, Ahmed Orabi, Home Appliance Product Marketing Manager, LG Electronics Gulf said: “We are delighted with the response to our campaign. LG launched it to promote the spirit of giving during Ramadan and deliver a ‘Life’s Good’ moment to our customers, as well as encourage them to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. We are happy with the results and pleased to see that our innovative LG InstaView refrigerator has helped to support this worthy cause and share our ‘Life’s Good’ message with those in need, and we are grateful to everyone who participated in the campaign. LG looks forward to continuing to engage with the community and supporting those in need in the future”.

In recognition of their involvement, participants were given the chance to win the LG InstaView refrigerator. With its innovative features, LG InstaView refrigerator continues to be a popular choice among consumers for its ability to keep food fresh for longer and reduce food waste. With a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two knocks, it provides a clear view of its contents without the need to open the door. With LINEARCooling, DoorCooling and FRESHBalancer technologies, the refrigerator reduces temperature fluctuations and maintains optimal humidity, locking in the flavor of freshness for up to 7 days. Additionally, its UVnano technology reduces 99.99% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV light.

