Dubai: The first of its kind in the Middle East, LEGOLAND® Hotel at Dubai Parks and Resorts awaits GCC families with children aged 2-12 this holiday season to experience the ‘ultimate family LEGO® adventure’ with unique offerings - unmatched at any other hotel in the region.

“With its kids’ dedicated services and facilities, from kid-height check-in counter, kid-height buffet counter to the in-room treasure hunt, character appearances and creative workshops– LEGOLAND Hotel is indeed a paradise for families searching for the perfect kids’ holiday destination”, commented Ramesh Ganeson, General Manager, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort. He added: “Since the opening of LEGOLAND Hotel in January of this year, we have witnessed an increased interest from various international markets, especially the GCC market to explore LEGOLAND Dubai Resort as a destination that proudly offers the first LEGOLAND Hotel in the region together with LEGOLAND Dubai theme park and LEGOLAND Water Park – marking the perfect family friendly destination in Dubai.”

From the moment that guests reach LEGOLAND Hotel, the LEGO journey begins, where young VIP guests are invited to check- in at their kid’s height counter and receive their room key. As the hotel is designed with kids in mind, children enjoy a non-stop fun-filled adventure throughout their stay. Here, a unique play heaven is found in the hotel lobby, featuring a huge Castle Play Area together with creative workshops offering playful learning adventures, designed to accommodate the different age groups. Parents can join the fun with their young ones as well when competing to build the highest LEGO tower at the LEGO Pit Pool, where hundreds of LEGO bricks await kids to play with, which are also constantly sanitized as the health and safety of the hotel guests remains a top priority.

After hours of playing at the hotel lobby, children will continue having fun, whether with dancing in the exclusive Disco elevator, playing with the in-room LEGO® DUPLO® bricks or when searching for clues and hints to find the treasure in their room. As the hotel offers a different treasure hunt experience in each of the 5 room themes, including “Pirate,” “Adventure,” “LEGO® NINJAGO®,” “LEGO® Friends,” and “Kingdom”, families will experience a unique LEGO adventure at every stay.

“Families of up to 5 people are welcome to stay in one room - thanks to the separate area for kids completed with a bunk bed and trundle bed, plus a king-sized bed for mum and dad. For large families, one suite can accommodate up to 8 people, while larger families or group of friends up to 26 people, can book one unit of connected suites and rooms – offering the most spacious accommodation venue in the region”, commented Sven Drewitz, LEGOLAND Hotel Director.

To complete a perfect kid-friendly destination, LEGOLAND Hotel offers an exclusive dining experience for the whole family, with special areas dedicated to the young VIP guests whether with the kid-friendly buffet - built at their height, or with the extensive kids’ menu at Bricks Family Restaurant, where daily breakfast is served for both kids and their parents. Furthermore, families looking to spend quality time while enjoying a refreshing smoothie or a freshly squeezed juice, can head to Skyline Lounge that extends a unique graphical LEGO skyline view, kids’ entertainment corner and an extensive beverage menu.

While the hotel offers further leisure activities including an outdoor family pool and a kids splash pad area, an extended world of entertainment awaits families at LEGOLAND Dubai theme park and LEGOLAND Water Park only 130 baby steps away from the hotel. Every stay at LEGOLAND Hotel, entitles families to have access to at least one of the LEGOLAND Parks, dependent on the package booked, including LEGOLAND Dubai theme park with more 40 rides and attractions, LEGOLAND Water Park with more than 20 water slides and attractions as well as other theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts™ - MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai.

Safety measures

Maintaining visitor health and safety as a top priority, the team at LEGOLAND® Dubai have been working hard to ensure hygiene and safety measures are enhanced throughout the park, including enhanced cleaning, social distancing markers at ride queues, shops, restaurants and more. A maximum capacity of guests is applicable at the park. Government regulations and social distancing requirements are implemented to ensure a safe and fun experience for all.

