Unveils its first landmark project on Al Marjan Island

Dubai, UAE – Al Huzaifa, the renowned UAE homegrown luxury furniture and interior design brand, announced the launch of Al Huzaifa Properties — marking its strategic evolution into real estate development. Building on nearly 50 years of design and craftsmanship, The World of Huzaifa has grown far beyond furniture, with flagship showrooms across the UAE, bespoke Design Studios, and as the trusted design partner for globally-renowned brands. As a curator of lifestyle experiences that shape homes with creativity, precision, and individuality, the brand now takes this legacy further through Al Huzaifa Properties — using the full canvas of real estate to craft complete living environments where design, detail, and well-being converge.

With the launch of Al Huzaifa Properties, the brand makes a first-of-its-kind advancement in the comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem by expanding its portfolio into property development — a move that capitalises on decades of expertise in designing and curating homes, now translated into holistic living experiences.

Al Huzaifa Properties will focus on creating premium, luxury lifestyle-driven communities that reflect the same commitment to quality, design precision, and aesthetic excellence that has made Al Huzaifa a household name across the region. The company's first real estate project will be developed on the prestigious Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, positioning the brand within one of the UAE's most sought-after luxury destinations. Al Huzaifa Properties stays committed to bringing a pipeline of experiential, luxury developments. The strategy will remain focused on the core brand promise of design excellence, meticulous detail, and exquisite living.

Marjan Island promises to be the perfect backdrop for their debut project. The projected growth of the iconic Island continues to be an immense draw for buyers and investors. The high-end lifestyle profile of the destination further synchronises beautifully with Al Huzaifa Properties’ offering of a design-led, carefully curated experiential project.

“Al Marjan Island is proud to be the launchpad for Al Huzaifa Properties’ debut real estate venture. Al Huzaifa’s rich tradition of design excellence complements our mission to shape Al Marjan Island into the UAE’s most sophisticated lifestyle destination,” said Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan.

The World of Huzaifa has been a cornerstone of the UAE's luxury furniture and interior design landscape for nearly five decades, combining family lineage in fine furniture craftsmanship with cutting-edge design and innovation. Today, the brand operates flagship showrooms across the UAE and is behind some of the most refined F&B and hospitality spaces like Sushi Samba in Dubai and now Singapore, Avli, La Petit Maison, San Beach in Dubai, Laduree in Abu Dhabi, and Amelie and Sachi in London, to name a few.

“Al Huzaifa Properties is the natural evolution of our Group’s DNA,” said Saif Nensey, CEO of Al Huzaifa Furniture and CEO & Founder of Al Huzaifa Properties. “For nearly five decades, Al Huzaifa has been elevating the way people live — from designing furniture and interiors to shaping complete lifestyle experiences. With our debut project on Al Marjan Island, we are bringing that legacy to one of the UAE’s most vibrant real estate markets, creating fully furnished residences that embody craftsmanship, precision, and individuality. Our next chapter will not just be about creating a residence, but to build a destination — a living experience shaped by design and detail.”

Al Huzaifa Properties distinguishes itself through a comprehensive, integrated approach that combines design, engineering, and delivery under one vision. This methodology ensures cohesion and excellence at every stage of development, from initial concept through to final handover.

“I am proud to be a part of this transformative journey as The World of Huzaifa expands into a new dimension with Al Huzaifa Properties,” said Zaheer Rattonsey, Managing Partner at Al Huzaifa Properties. “This milestone unites our decades of design mastery, manufacturing excellence, and project expertise to deliver developments that truly resonate with the UAE’s vibrant and discerning market. It is a milestone we are extremely proud of as we enter a new chapter of building living experiences. These homes are designed to connect deeply with those who choose to live in them, while also offering investors the assurance of fully ready residences with immediate potential for return on investment.”

The company's vision extends beyond individual projects with the aim of shaping premium living environments that reflect timeless design and thoughtful planning. In line with the constantly evolving and forward-thinking landscape of the UAE, where the homegrown brand has grown and flourished, Al Huzaifa Properties believes in creating communities that echo the ethos, sensibility, and aesthetics of the brand.

About The World of Al Huzaifa

Al Huzaifa is rooted in a culture of craft and backed by five decades of consistent delivery. From furniture and interiors to development, the brand upholds a standard defined by skill, material expertise, and premium design. Every creation is guided by function, refined through detail, and executed with precision. This legacy continues as the company expands the world of Al Huzaifa with the same clarity and commitment that shaped its beginnings.

The Al Huzaifa ecosystem includes Al Huzaifa Furniture, the region's leading luxury furniture retailer with showrooms across the UAE, and Al Huzaifa Design Studio, a bespoke concept offering personalized design solutions and custom furnishing services.

About Al Huzaifa Properties

Al Huzaifa Properties is the brand's evolution into real estate development, built on nearly 50 years of design excellence. Expanding from interiors to full-scale spaces, the division carries forward a legacy of craftsmanship, turnkey execution, and aesthetic precision. Focused on premium, lifestyle-driven communities, Al Huzaifa Properties creates living environments where form, function, and well-being converge.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island, aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban, and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations for the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

Media Contact: PR@pixl.ae