Dubai, UAE – Massar Solutions (Massar), a leading diversified mobility organization based in the United Arab Emirates, is pleased to announce the opening of its first office in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Massar's ongoing expansion across the Middle East, as it aims to become the largest vehicle leasing and mobility group in the region.

With its deep expertise in mobility solutions, Massar Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking reliable and efficient automotive services. The decision to expand into Riyadh aligns perfectly with Massar's vision of providing comprehensive vehicle leasing, rental, passenger transport, logistics, and automotive technologies to corporate, government, and consumer markets throughout the Middle East.

Massar is thrilled to reveal that it has already secured its first customer account for vehicle leasing in Saudi Arabia with a large well-known entity. This collaboration demonstrates the diverse range of industries that can benefit from Massar's flexible and tailored mobility solutions.

Mr. Richard Sikkel, CEO of Massar Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's expansion strategy, saying, "We are extremely proud to establish our presence in Riyadh, a city known for its vibrant business environment and dynamic market. This step solidifies Massar's commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility services to the Middle Eastern region. By leveraging our significant market experience, we are poised to introduce leading solutions that will revolutionize the way individuals and businesses approach mobility in the Kingdom."

Mr. Eric van Vliet, Managing Director of Saudi Arabia, commented, "The opening of our office in Saudi Arabia represents a significant milestone for Massar Solutions in the Middle East. We are excited to bring our extensive range of mobility solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to partnering with local businesses and individuals to meet their transportation needs effectively. With our proven track record and innovative approach, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional services and make a positive impact on the region's mobility landscape."

Building upon the success of its Saudi Arabia office, Massar Solutions has set its sights on further expansion into Oman and Bahrain within the coming months. These new ventures will bring Massar's unparalleled range of services to a wider audience, establishing its position as the premier mobility provider in the Middle East. The company has developed supply relationships with all key automotive suppliers in the Kingdom and through its smartlease.auto application, it plans to offer excellent value for money solutions to individuals.

As Massar Solutions continues to grow its operations across the region, the company remains dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Through its expansion strategy, Massar is poised to reshape the mobility landscape in the Middle East and unlock new possibilities for businesses and individuals alike.

About Massar Solutions:

Massar Solutions (Massar) is a diversified mobility organization headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. With a focus on vehicle leasing, rental, passenger transport, logistics, and automotive technologies, Massar provides innovative solutions to corporate, government, and consumer markets across the Middle East. Leveraging its extensive industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Massar Solutions is committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses approach mobility.

www.massarsolutions.com (corporate website)

www.smartlease.auto (for individuals)

