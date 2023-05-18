Saudi Arabia – As part of its commitment to bringing smiles to the faces of consumers across the Kingdom, Lay's® — one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo — has launched three mouthwatering flavors inspired by the Netflix series Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

The hit series, which follows eight thieves as they stage a spectacular heist in a newly unified zone between North and South Korea, is beloved by fans across the Kingdom, having topped the Netflix global watchlist when it was released.

Lay's Saudi Arabia has created three unique flavours — Wasabi Ginger, Spicy Ranch, and Kimchi Noodles — in celebration of the series’ beloved characters, Tokyo, Denver and Professor, respectively.

Thinly sliced and prepared with a meticulous approach to quality and flavour, the tantalising new additions are part of Lay’s consistent innovation, bringing exciting flavours and textures from around the world to Saudi Arabia. As with the Professor’s famously ingenuous plans, these taste-tingling new Lay’s flavours have been introduced to delight and surprise in equal measure.

Additionally — in keeping with the spirit of the popular series — fans around the Kingdom will be given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the fun and thrills of all things Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, courtesy of a heist-inspired campaign across key media touchpoints.

To date, the fan-driven campaign has seen some of the region’s most famous influencers — including Malak AlDawood, Ahmed Aljar, Mshari Alotaibi and Aziz Bin Hani — join forces with Lay’s to showcase Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area daring new “master plan” by visiting and creating content in a selection of the Kingdom’s reputable retail stores.

Notably, a Panda outlet was taken over, with the popular influencers calling attention to all the empty snack shelves “raided” by the campaign’s Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, crew.

Crucially, viewers will now be able to tuck into their favorite bag of Lay’s chips and experience the excitement of the iconic snack brand’s new master range of flavors — all while watching Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and reveling in the high-octane action of the show.

To celebrate the unveiling of its new range, Lay’s Saudi Arabia has also launched a consumer competition, giving 7 lucky winners the chance to win a selection of special prizes by taking part in a TikTok acting challenge. Prizes include a role in an upcoming Saudi film, a trip to Korea and Japan, an in-home cinema, and the chance to attend a Netflix premiere (T&C apply).

