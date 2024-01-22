Cairo, Egypt: Thndr Securities Brokerage, Egypt’s pioneering digital investing platform, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of a research license, marking a significant milestone in its growth strategy. This license enables Thndr to expand its range of services beyond brokerage, providing expert investment recommendations through its newly established sister brand, Rumble.

With the launch of Rumble, Thndr is breaking new ground by complementing its services by offering actionable research and valuable insights previously accessible only to a select few. Rumble's subscription-based service aims to democratize access to information, making expert investing recommendations available to all investors, enabling them to build wealth smartly and confidently.

"Our goal has always been to democratize access to investing. With Thndr, we managed to democratize access to investing through an easy-to-use app and a seamless experience. However, true democratization requires access to information and insights. With Rumble, we’re empowering everyone with the tools and insights needed to make smart investment decisions.”

Ahmad Hammouda, Co-Founder & CEO Thndr

Rumble positions itself as the go-to financial advisor for everyone. Through its website (https://therumble.app/), Rumble provides both short- and long-term investment recommendations, guidance on when to buy and sell, and actionable expert insights that help subscribers navigate the intricacies of the Egyptian investing scene. Under the leadership of Amr Hussein Elalfy, CFA, as Head of Fundamental Research, and Ahmed Elhefnawi, as Head of Technical Analysis, Rumble is poised to offer unparalleled investment advice. Since its soft launch in mid-July 2023, Rumble’s recommendations have already outperformed the market by over 15% on average.

Amr Hussein Elalfy, CFA, brings over 25 years of experience, including leadership roles at major local and regional financial institutions. Currently serving as a board member of CFA Society Egypt, Elalfy combines both extensive academic and practical expertise in finance and investment.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Rumble team, which is revolutionizing investment research in terms of content and delivery. By separating research and brokerage brands, we are transforming research from being perceived as a cost center into a dynamic, independent entity that delivers high-quality, previously inaccessible information in a user-friendly manner, while ensuring there is no conflict of interest and maintaining the integrity and reliability of our recommendations. At Rumble, we are committed to empowering investors with transparent and unbiased insights, fostering a more informed and confident investment community."

Amr Hussein Elalfy, CFA, Head of Fundamental Research, Thndr Securities Brokerage

Ahmed Elhefnawi brings over two decades of diverse experience and a unique perspective to Rumble, including high-stakes trading and asset management roles at prominent firms like Beltone Asset Management and EFG Hermes. Recently, Elhefnawi also assumed pioneering roles in digital gold investment in Egypt.

“As the Chief Technical Strategist at Rumble, I focus on empowering investors to make timely market moves. With Rumble, we're changing the research game, especially for strategies where timing is crucial. My approach emphasizes quality over quantity, aiming for a 70% success rate to ensure our clients never miss out on profitable opportunities.”

Ahmed Elhefnawi, Head of Technical Analysis, Thndr Securities Brokerage

Thndr, renowned for its user-friendly trading platform, has significantly influenced Egypt’s investment landscape. As a market leader, Thndr has consistently introduced innovative solutions to cater to both seasoned and new investors. This recent development reaffirms Thndr’s commitment to making investment accessible and comprehensible.

The combination of Thndr and Rumble creates a powerful synergy, offering investors a unique advantage. They can now access a seamless trading platform alongside expert investment recommendations and insights. This union is particularly beneficial to all investors, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to make smart and confident investment decisions.

Thndr and Rumble extend an invitation to the media and the public to explore the new offerings on Rumble. This presents a unique opportunity to witness firsthand how Thndr and Rumble are transforming the investment landscape in Egypt, making it more inclusive and accessible than ever before.

About Thndr:

Thndr Securities Brokerage obtained a brokerage license in Egypt in August 2020, becoming the first platform to do so in the past decade. Since then, the digital platform has opened the doors to the world of investment for a whole new generation of investors. In 2023, Thndr accounted for over 21.5% of the trades on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and more than 90% of its investors were first-time investors.

