Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Society of Rheumatology, in cooperation with AbbVie Saudi Arabia, organized a sports marathon in Jeddah under the slogan of the awareness campaign "Get Loud About AxSpA", which coincides with the World Rheumatology Awareness Month. This event is part of a series of ongoing events carried out by the Saudi Society of Rheumatology to shed light on various rheumatic diseases. This campaign was launched to raise awareness about Axial spondyloarthritis, which is an inflammatory disease that, over time, can cause some of the bones in the spine (vertebrae) to fuse over time. This fusion makes the spine less flexible and may lead to a hunched posture. If ribs are affected, it can be difficult to breathe deeply.

The campaign generally aims to facilitate and increase awareness of the importance of holding open and constructive discussions with patients to further participate in treatment decisions and avoid recurrence of treatment, and to enable patients to play an active role in their treatment journey.

Dr. Hanan Al-Rayes, President of the Saudi Society of Rheumatology, stressed her appreciation for the great participation of the public in this sports marathon to highlight patients with Axial spondyloarthritis. She explained that there is no specific known cause for Axial spondyloarthritis, though genetic factors seem to be involved, signs and symptoms typically begin in early adulthood. Inflammation can also affect in other parts of the body, most often the eyes in the form of uveitis. She added that the available treatments have developed significantly, as they help greatly in reducing the severity of symptoms and possibly slow the progression of the disease.

She concluded her speech by stressing the need to seek medical care in the event of feeling slowly increasing low back or buttock pain, which worsens in the morning or awakens the patient from sleep in the second half of the night, particularly if this pain improves with exercise and worsens during rest, as well as visiting an ophthalmologist immediately in the event of painful red eyes, severe light sensitivity or blurred vision.

Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, welcomed the cooperation with the Saudi Society of Rheumatology in this major awareness campaign, adding that this campaign comes within the framework of the Society's efforts to educate the community in a practical and accurate manner, and to provide awareness and correct methods of prevention from the disease, in addition to providing psychological and social support and assistance to patients. Dr. Daoud stressed AbbVie's belief in the importance of such campaigns, which are carried out creatively to ensure positive interaction from the public, which is a good opportunity to identify the disease and methods of prevention and dealing with it and preventing the exacerbation of symptoms.

About AbbVie

