Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: As the obesity epidemic continues to grow across the UAE and the wider region, RAK Hospital is intensifying efforts to educate the public on proven interventions that can combat this critical health issue. During the latest session of its RAK Weight Loss Challenge 2025 “ObeFit” Webinar Series, the spotlight was turned on bariatric surgery backed by compelling global research as a safe, effective, and life-enhancing solution for those with severe obesity.

Leading the discussion was Dr. Shalabh Mohan, Consultant Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon at RAK Hospital, who shared striking data gathered from thousands of bariatric patients across international and regional case studies. The statistics, he noted, paint a powerful picture of transformation:

84% of patients experienced a significant reduction in diabetes

82% reported improved cardio-respiratory health

74% were cured of sleep apnea

89% increased their life expectancy by up to five years

95% experienced an improved overall quality of life

Other notable health gains included a 63% improvement in cholesterol and lipid profiles, 37% reduction in fatty liver disease, and a 52% drop in blood pressure levels. Moreover, 55% of patients reported lower levels of depression, and 70% experienced relief from chronic joint pain. “These outcomes aren’t just statistical victories,” Dr. Mohan explained. “They reflect real improvements in how people live, move, work, and enjoy their lives after years of being burdened by weight-related issues.”

He emphasized that obesity is a multifaceted disease, often misinterpreted as a matter of willpower alone. Defined as excessive fat accumulation that affects health, obesity significantly increases the risk of serious conditions like hypertension, diabetes, infertility, certain cancers, joint problems, and respiratory disorders such as sleep apnea. It is typically assessed using the Body Mass Index (BMI), with a value of 30 or above indicating obesity, and 35 or more—especially when accompanied by co-morbidities—prompting consideration for medical or surgical intervention.

While early stages of obesity can often be managed through diet, exercise, and behavioral changes, Dr. Mohan acknowledged that for patients with a BMI over 35–40 and accompanying health complications, lifestyle changes alone may no longer be sufficient. “This is where bariatric surgery has proven to be a game-changer,” he said. “Not only does it help patients lose significant amounts of weight, but it also addresses the underlying health issues and gives them a chance to reclaim their lives.”

The two most common procedures gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy work by reducing stomach size and modifying the digestive tract, which not only limits food intake but also reduces the production of the hunger hormone ghrelin. “These surgeries are minimally invasive, with patients walking within hours and discharged within two days,” Dr. Mohan noted.

Post-operative care is equally crucial. Patients are gradually transitioned through stages of diet—from clear liquids to soft foods—while being encouraged to adopt moderate daily exercise routines such as walking, swimming, or joint-strengthening workouts. “Surgery is a tool, not a cure by itself,” he added. “It must be paired with commitment to lifestyle change, but the results speak for themselves.”

RAK Hospital’s continued focus on delivering credible, science-based health education through its ObeFit webinar series underscores its commitment to addressing the rising burden of obesity in the UAE. With bariatric surgery now firmly supported by long-term outcomes and quality-of-life improvements, the hospital aims to dispel myths, reduce stigma, and empower individuals to seek safe and effective options when conventional weight loss methods fail.

