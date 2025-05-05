Owners can opt into Anantara’s hotel programme

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, “partnering with globally renowned luxury brands such as Anantara helps bring our vision to life – making Mina one of the region’s most desired destinations for luxury living and investment.”

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, announces the commencement of sales for Anantara Mina Residences - a collection of 84 ultra-luxury waterfront apartments and 19 villas located on Hayat Island, Mina.

Blending the privacy of homeownership with the five-star resort services, this exclusive collection of branded apartments and villas marks RAK Properties’ latest entry into the luxury branded property space.

The 84 waterfront apartments and 19 villas at Anantara Mina Residences command unparalleled views over the water, shoreline, and also the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island resort. The waterfront villas, available in 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms, are arranged over three floors to maximise views and each one comes with its own private jetty. The apartments include suites, one and two-bedroom homes as well as exclusive three-bedroom sky villas. Rising over 12 stories, the apartments offers direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains.

Designed to balance privacy with resort-inspired living, each residence is complemented by access to premium amenities including a panoramic swimming pool, cinema room, conference space, fully equipped gym, yoga studio, children’s play area, and an on-site restaurant. Residents will also benefit from a selection of à la carte services, such as in-home dining by Anantara’s award winning chefs, concierge, valet and buggy services—delivered with the signature hospitality of Anantara.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said: “At the start of this year – our 20th anniversary, we unveiled the approved Mina masterplan, and announced an ambitious launch programme. A key part of that ambition is partnering with globally renowned brands such as Anantara who can help bring our vision to life – making Mina one of the region’s most desired destinations for luxury living and investment.

“The Anantara Mina Residences offers homeowners seamless access to exceptional hospitality, exclusive amenities, and a refined waterfront lifestyle, with the added flexibility of generating income through Anantara’s hotel programme. As Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract high-net-worth investors and strengthen its tourism sector, developments like these play a key role in driving economic growth and reinforcing the Emirate’s appeal on the global stage.”

Commenting, Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President, Minor Hotels, Middle East & Africa owning company of Anantara Hotels, added: “Anantara Mina Residences represent a natural extension of the commitment of Anantara Hotels & Resorts to delivering immersive lifestyle experiences in exceptional destinations. This development brings together the sophistication of the brand’s design ethos with the comfort of residential living, allowing owners to enjoy a unique blend of home and hospitality in one of the UAE’s most picturesque coastal enclaves,”

Anantara Mina Residences, comprising both apartments and villas, is part of the broader Mina masterplan, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a premier destination for luxury waterfront real estate and island living. The launch follows the success of Anantara Mina Resort & Spa in 2024, which has rapidly established itself as a top-tier hospitality destination, and is part of an expanded partnership with Minor Hotels.

Anantara Mina Residences offers buyers the flexibility to use their apartment or villas as a private residence, generate income through a traditional lease, or place it within Anantara’s managed rental pool.

Interior details will feature elevated finishes and a contemporary aesthetic, thoughtfully curated to reflect the serene coastal surroundings and the Anantara brand’s refined design language.

With a unique proposition of five-star branded hospitality and waterfront access, Anantara Mina Residences presents an unmatched opportunity in Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury real estate market.

The UAE is among the top destinations in the world for branded residential products, with beachfront access driving the highest premiums. Ras Al Khaimah currently has over 7,500 hotel rooms in the development pipeline, as more and more tourists are drawn to its diversity of landscape, range of luxury hospitality, and its connectivity.

About RAK Properties

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specialising in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions

Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

Bay Views Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with over 560 hotels, resorts and branded residences across 58 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.