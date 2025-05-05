Abu Dhabi, UAE: Forsan Central Mall, a key retail and lifestyle destination in Khalifa City, has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of nine prominent brands from the Apparel Group. This development underscores the mall's commitment to providing diverse and high-quality shopping experiences to its community.​

The newly opened outlets include ALDO, Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC), CROCS, LEVIS, SKECHERS, STEVE MADDEN, ACO, RITUALS, and COLD STONE Creamery. These additions offer shoppers a wide range of options, from contemporary fashion and footwear to premium beauty products and delightful treats.​

"Our collaboration with Apparel Group continues to bring esteemed international brands closer to our patrons," said Mr. Biju George, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Region at Line Investments & Property SP-LLC. "These new openings enhance the mall's appeal and provide our visitors with an enriched shopping experience."​

Mr. Binas Basheer, General Manager of Forsan Central Mall, added, "We aim to create a destination that seamlessly combines convenience with quality. The introduction of these brands aligns with our vision to cater to the evolving preferences of our community."​

Complementing this retail expansion, Line Investments & Property SP-LLC introduces the LAKA Gift Card, now available at Forsan Central Mall. Accepted at over 4,000 stores across 19 malls in the UAE, the card offers flexible denominations and the option to include personalized video messages via QR code. It's free of charge and can be obtained from customer service desks at participating malls, making it an ideal gifting solution for various occasions.​

With these strategic additions, Forsan Central Mall reinforces its position as a comprehensive lifestyle hub, offering a blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment options tailored to the needs of Khalifa City's residents.

For further press information, please contact Shereen on Tel: 050 769 0087, Email: shereen@coralcoastpr.com

About Forsan Central Mall:

Forsan Central Mall is the only all-in-one shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in its area. Designed to meet both the everyday and aspirational needs of residents, the mall is a vibrant social hub for this upscale Abu Dhabi community.

Learn more: https://www.forsancentralmall.com/