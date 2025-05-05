Dubai, UAE – dubizzle, the UAE’s favourite classifieds platform and part of Dubizzle Group, announced a major milestone in its journey toward building a safer and more transparent digital marketplace: the platform has officially surpassed 500,000 verified users.

This achievement reflects dubizzle’s continued commitment to providing a trusted, user-first experience across its platform. By prioritising safety, transparency and accountability through its user verification system, dubizzle has strengthened its position as the most reliable digital destinations for buying, selling, and connecting across a range of categories including classifieds, cars, property and jobs

"Crossing half a million verified users isn’t just a milestone—it’s proof that trust and transparency matter. We’ve built dubizzle to be a platform where users feel confident and in control, and verification plays a huge part in that. It’s not just about safety—it’s about creating smarter, more meaningful interactions for everyone who uses our ecosystem," said Haider Khan, CEO of dubizzle and Dubizzle Group MENA.

As the platform continues to expand, dubizzle remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, user empowerment, and marketplace transparency. Most recently, dubizzle launched “Sell with AI”, an advanced AI-powered tool that simplifies the ad-posting process while elevating user convenience and trust.

By enhancing ad quality, streamlining moderation, and accelerating approvals, this feature is designed to boost user satisfaction and long-term engagement. With innovation at the heart of its mission, dubizzle continues to solidify its position as the UAE’s go-to platform for trusted, seamless classifieds experiences.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.