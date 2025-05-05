Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mr. Eight Development, a leading European property developer with over two decades of expertise, has announced the launch of its second residential project in the UAE – Villa del GAVI, located on Dubai Islands. Building on the success of its debut project, Villa del DIVOS, which has seen remarkable demand with almost 80% of its units already sold out, Villa del GAVI continues the brand’s mission to redefine beachfront living through timeless design and curated luxury.

To celebrate the launch, Mr. Eight Development will host a private unveiling event at the Atlantis The Royal on May 03, 2025. The exclusive gathering will welcome Hollywood celebrities, industry visionaries, investors and VIP guests, offering a first look at one of Dubai Islands’ most anticipated developments.

Perfectly positioned on the Island’s first coastline and just steps from pristine waters, Villa del GAVI offers 87 bespoke residences, ranging from spacious two- to four-bedroom apartments, including 3-bedroom + maid configurations. Every home of the 12-floor residential tower is designed to capture the tranquility of the Arabian Gulf through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, open-concept living areas and private balconies with breathtaking water views.

Villa del GAVI showcases exceptional interior craftsmanship and design collaborations. Residences are outfitted with Italian Silver Travertine Stone Romano, Calacatta Viola marble, Fabel Casa kitchens and wardrobes from Italy, high-end SMEG appliances and bespoke bathroom fixtures by acclaimed British designer Tom Dixon.

“Following the overwhelming success of Villa del DIVOS, we are delighted to introduce Villa del GAVI to the Dubai Islands,” said Emils Daujats, Director at Mr. Eight Development. “This new project is the natural next step in our commitment to crafting exceptional living spaces in Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Villa del GAVI offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious beachfront living with unparalleled amenities and we have already had considerable interest in the project with 38% of our units already reserved prior to the official launch. Notably, Villa del GAVI will stand out by offering exclusively two-bedroom residences and above. There will be no one-bedroom units in this development, as we are focused on creating more spacious, livable homes.”

Villa del GAVI is crafted to provide not only a luxurious home, but an immersive lifestyle. Residents will enjoy two infinity-edge swimming pools, a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, a private residents’ clubhouse and an artfully curated lobby showcasing furniture by Cassina, Minotti and lighting by Tom Dixon, FLOS and ZONDA. Signature accents like Lalique crystal installations and LASVIT glass artworks elevate the shared spaces into environments of elegance and inspiration.

The development is also conveniently located just 20 minutes from Downtown Dubai, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the iconic Dubai Mall, ensuring seamless access to the city’s business and entertainment hubs. The surrounding neighborhood includes private beaches, two championship golf courses, a high-end shopping mall and access to world-class healthcare.

Residents of Mr. Eight’s Dubai Island developments will be granted membership to an exclusive Priority Club, which includes access to chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce cars, a luxury Riva motorboat with captain, private golf carts and a menu of à la carte services from in-residence spa treatments and personal training to housekeeping, childcare and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

To maintain its world-class standards, Mr. Eight Development has also established a dedicated service management company, overseeing every aspect of the resident experience with precision and care.

Residences at Villa del GAVI start from AED 3.6 million for a two-bedroom unit, three-bedroom units from AED 6.4 million and AED 9.5 million for four-bedroom layouts.

The project handover is scheduled for Q4 2027. Mr. Eight Development is also offering flexible payment plan, allowing buyers to pay 35% during construction and the remaining upon handover.

For more information and priority registration, visit: https://mr8.ae/