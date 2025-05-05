Khamis Mushait, KSA, Massive Media: Mercure, a locally-inspired brand from Accor, announces the opening of Mercure Khamis Mushait in the Aseer region, under the management of Amsa Hospitality.

Located 15 kilometers away from Abha International Airport, the hotel is the first internationally branded hotel in Khamis Mushait offering 93 modern and comfortable rooms. Infused with Mercure’s signature warmth and deep connection to place, the hotel blends authentic Saudi hospitality with the rich cultural offerings of the Aseer region.

Designed for business and leisure travelers, Mercure Khamis Mushait features an all-day dining restaurant, a coffee shop, a modern gym, an indoor swimming pool, and a fully equipped meeting room. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of 24/7 in-room dining and laundry services.

The hotel’s design incorporates locally-inspired elements, with thoughtfully curated interiors across its rooms and public spaces that pay tribute to the region’s cultural richness.

Since its founding in 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address, creating a truly local experience for guests. Through its “Discover Local” programme, Mercure ensures that guests are instantly immersed in a locally inspired atmosphere. The brand has recently achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 1,000 hotels worldwide.

Hameed Ali, General Manager, said: “We take immense pride in bringing Mercure’s renowned hospitality to the Aseer region. Our dedicated team is committed to providing guests with a unique blend of local character and exceptional service, whether visiting for business or leisure.”

Aamir Riaz, Chief Operating Officer of Amsa Hospitality, said: “We at Amsa Hospitality are beyond delighted to start welcoming guests to Mercure Khamis Mushait. We thank the Accor team for their excellent collaboration and look forward to continuing our work together to make sure our guests experience the warmth of Mercure.”

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer of Accor’s Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in the Middle East, commented: “The rising demand for midscale and economy brands in Saudi Arabia’s secondary cities highlights the nation’s rapidly evolving hospitality landscape. Mercure Khamis Mushait is a key milestone in Accor’s commitment to expanding its footprint in alignment with Vision 2030 enhancing tourism and economic diversification. As the first opening under the master development agreement with Amsa Hospitality, it paves the way for additional hotels in key cities like Ha’il, Jubail, and Al-Ula. Together, we are bringing our globally recognized brands, including Handwritten Collection, ibis Styles, Mercure, and Novotel closer to travelers seeking quality, comfort, and local authenticity.”

To celebrate its opening, members of ALL - Accor’s award winning loyalty programme, can take advantage of 20% savings on the best available rate and 4Xbonus reward points. The offer is available until 31 August 2025, with a flexible cancellation policy and blackout dates, including Eid Al Adha.

Mercure Khamis Mushait is owned by Amsa Hospitality and is the first hotel to open under the master development agreement with Accor.

About Mercure Khamis Mushait

Mercure Khamis Mushait offers 93 keys across five floors and stands as the first internationally branded hotel in Khamis Mushait. The modern property boasts various facilities catering to both business and leisure travelers, including an all-day dining restaurant, a coffee shop, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, and a meeting room. Design-wise, locally-inspired interiors reflect the region’s rich cultural heritage, with meticulously curated details in all rooms and public spaces.

About Mercure

Inspired by Mercury, the Roman god of travellers, Mercure hotels offer far more than just a place to sleep – they are a gateway to the destination, a warm invitation to discover and explore the locale. Since its founding in 1973, Mercure has been dedicated to unveiling the treasures surrounding each address, delivering high-quality standards infused with a deep sense of place. Through its “Discover Local” program, Mercure welcomes guests to Feel Local Everywhere – be it in Rio, Paris, Bangkok and many other destinations across the globe. Every detail, from the decorative arts to our passion for uncovering local food and drink delights is curated to reflect the unique essence of each destination. Mercure hotels are conveniently located in city centers, by the sea or in the mountains, with more than 1,000 hotels in 70 countries. Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

About Amsa Hospitality

Founded in 2020, Amsa Hospitality has pioneered as the first Saudi-born startup redefining the hospitality sector, with a special emphasis on Arabian hospitality. The company’s mission is to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world. Collaborating with selected partners, Amsa Hospitality addresses the numerous opportunities and challenges facing today's hotel industry.