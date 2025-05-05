Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has inaugurated the Egyptian-Moroccan Investment and Trade Forum in Cairo, according to a statement.

Held under the theme "Promising Economic Partnership", the forum was also attended by Morocco’s Secretary of State for Foreign Trade Omar Hejira, the Moroccan Ambassador to Cairo Mohamed Ait Ouali, and other key officials.

El-Khatib highlighted that this forum aims to create channels of permanent and constructive communication between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of these meetings as a pivotal mechanism for evaluating and developing trade exchanges, especially Moroccan exports to Egypt, noting that the current figures do not reflect the Moroccan side’s capabilities in light of the opportunities available in the Egyptian market.

The minister reflected on the preferential trade agreements (PTAs) between the two countries, including the Agreement to Facilitate and Develop Inter-Arab Trade, the Agadir Agreement, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Khatib stated that these deals help stimulate economic growth and expand access to foreign markets, aligning with the two countries' commitment to developing economic relations.

He hoped that these agreements would facilitate trade and expand new markets for national products, capitalizing on the accumulation of origin between the two countries.

Finally, he asserted that both the ministry and the government exert joint efforts to remove all obstacles affecting trade and investment, including measures to reduce the time and cost of clearing goods through customs ports.

These efforts aimed at improving economic performance, developing production structures, and providing a favorable climate for both international trade and investment, serving foreign investors and encouraging investment.

On his part, Hejira affirmed unveiled practical measures to increase Moroccan exports to Egypt, including facilitating the registration and certification of Moroccan products and allocating a fast track for Moroccan goods in the Egyptian market.

He also noted that integration is the best way to address the challenges of global trade, create a competitive regional economy, achieve development, and secure job opportunities.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).