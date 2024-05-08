Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Movie lovers, don’t miss your chance to make the most of VOX MOONLIGHT at Galleria Mall before it closes for the summer season on Monday, 13 May.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy watching the latest blockbusters under the glittering sky. With single seats, bean bags with footrests, and two-person VIP cabanas and loungers to choose from, you can enjoy a unique moviegoing experience that combines the thrill of blockbuster movies with the beauty of the outdoors.

VOX MOONLIGHT (previously known as OUTDOOR) is a wintertime favourite currently enjoying its eighth and most successful season to date.

Dubai’s most loved open-air cinema has recently undergone a fresh makeover, taking the cinematic experience to new heights. Redefining comfort and enhancing your viewing pleasure, VOX MOONLIGHT boasts the best audiovisual technology, luxurious seating options, and an exclusive waiter service, so guests are treated to a specially curated F&B menu from the comfort of their seats.

Tickets for VOX MOONLIGHT are available until 12 May. For more information or to make a booking, visit voxcinemas.com or the VOX Cinemas App.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment

Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment operates the MENA region’s largest cinema exhibitor, VOX Cinemas, which has more than 600 screens. It also has a portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Snow Oman, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai.

In addition to being the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment also produces premium Arabic content and serves as a major film distributor for both major and independent studios.

