Eng. Abdel Rahman Gawish, Chairman of Gawish Group, announced the launch of “Madai,” the latest residential project in the New Administrative Capital by Larz Developments, one of the group’s companies. This project is being developed in partnership and cooperation with the National Authority for Tunnels of the Ministry of Transport, with total investments amounting to EGP 17 billion.

This strategic partnership comes within the framework of the company’s plan to enhance cooperation with major entities, which supports its project portfolio and raises the quality and value of its real estate offerings. He added that the launch of the Madai project is part of Larz’s expansion plan and aims to increase its real estate portfolio in the coming period.

He emphasized that the strength of the Egyptian real estate market and the increasing demand for integrated residential projects in recent years were among the most important drivers for the company to expand and launch four projects in just four years. This reflects customer confidence in the Larz brand and its strategy based on providing real value and a distinctive residential experience.

Eng. Tarek Gawish, CEO of the company, added that the Madai project is being built on 36 acres in the R8 district. It boasts a strategic location near Al-Zohour Club and directly overlooks the Diplomatic Quarter, enhancing its investment appeal and future value. The company has successfully seized a unique and distinguished investment opportunity in the New Administrative Capital.

He pointed out that the project is an integrated residential compound featuring townhouses and luxury apartments ranging from ground floor to seven stories, and will be launched in three phases. It is distinguished by allocating 78% of the area to green spaces and amenities, while only 22% is dedicated to buildings, providing a sophisticated living environment and balanced urban planning.

The CEO emphasized that launching the project aligns with the company's vision of offering luxurious units at affordable prices, along with flexible payment plans targeting young people. He noted that the company's management relies on a young team that prioritizes the needs of the new generation.

Gawish reviewed the company's most prominent past projects, including the Cove Mall in the Golden Square in New Cairo, which opened at the end of 2024. The mall spans 13,200 square meters and was designed by Hani Saad Innovation. He also mentioned the Larz Business Hub project in the New Administrative Capital (ground floor + 7 floors), covering 19,500 square meters and designed by Design Avenue. Construction is currently underway by GMC Contracting, following the completion of excavation and concrete pouring.

The company also launched the Clove residential project, spanning 24 acres in the Al Qarnafil area opposite Al Rehab, which was launched last June.

Gawish explained that Larz Development's total investments amount to approximately EGP 57 billion, while the Gawish Group's investments reach USD 2 billion.

The group comprises several companies, including GMC Contracting, which has been operating for 43 years in Egypt and several Arab countries, and has a strong track record in the construction of major hospitals.

He concluded his remarks by saying: "The name Larz means honor, and in every project we are committed to honoring the client and appreciating their needs, and we offer not just a unit but a complete experience and real value."