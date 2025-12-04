Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Media UAE’s leading broadcaster and media company, has entered into a new content partnership with Animotion MENA to further enrich its portfolio of high-quality family and children’s programming across its broadcast and digital platforms.

The collaboration supports Abu Dhabi Media’s strategic focus on developing and acquiring educational and entertaining content that adds real value to its audiences, especially children. It also reflects the company’s commitment to fostering creativity, imagination, and learning through stories that resonate with local and regional stories.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Media has secured a slate of Animotion MENA’s acclaimed animation titles for broadcast and digital distribution in the region, including The Fixies, Dinocity, Tina & Tony, Babyriki, and Detective Finnick. The content will be available across Abu Dhabi Media’s network, including Majid TV and its digital platforms.

In addition, both companies will expand The Fixies franchise with Fixilab — a new live-action, interactive edutainment series that blends science, creativity, and play to inspire curiosity and discovery among young audiences.

Eissa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Content Center Officer at Abu Dhabi Media said: “Abu Dhabi Media is focused on developing and bringing educational and entertainment content that adds value to its audiences, particularly children. Our collaboration with Animotion MENA strengthens this vision by providing high-quality, inspiring, and enriching experiences across Majid TV and our digital platforms.”

Julia Nikolaeva, General Manager at Animotion MENA added: “We are proud to work with Abu Dhabi Media to bring globally loved characters to new audiences in the region. This collaboration opens doors for creative projects and meaningful content that inspire and educate through entertainment.”

This agreement, signed within the framework of the newly established Animotion MENA joint venture, marks a major milestone in building a 360-degree content ecosystem for families and kids starting from small ages and including teens. Both partners will continue their collaboration to promote edutainment, family values, and creative learning.