Dubai: Over the last four decades, Larsen & Toubro, the Indian multinational conglomerate, has established their credentials in the Gulf region, developing vital infrastructure in various countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. L&T has lent their expertise to constructing power & water infrastructure, high-rise buildings, stadiums, airports, hospitals, transportation infrastructure and executing projects in the hydrocarbon space. Apart from playing a crucial role in the NEOM project, L&T is rapidly making their presence felt in the Renewables space with the execution of key projects in the region.

With their enviable track record and several key projects under execution, L&T made a significant mark at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the Dubai Solar Show 2023, that was held at the Dubai Trade Center starting, November 15th – 17th 2023.

“Over the last few years, our focus on international business has sharpened that is reflected in the fact that over 30% of our total turnover comes from international markets, especially from across the Gulf Region,” shared Mr. T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro. “We are delighted that we are playing a significant role in the huge wave of development that is going on in across the Middle East, led by Saudi Arabia, and with our expertise and experience built over decades, we are well placed and well-equipped to continue making a difference. WETEX always has an ideal platform for us to showcase our capabilities and it was no different this year,” he added.

L&T in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

In the renewables sector, L&T has achieved significant milestones through its involvement in the world's largest green hydrogen plant project, conducted in collaboration with NEOM Green Hydrogen Company in Oxagon, Saudi Arabia. With an investment of $8.4 billion, this project focuses on producing green hydrogen and green ammonia for global export. L&T has received approval from Air Products, the EPC Contractor and exclusive off taker, to establish Renewable Energy Generation, Storage, and Grid infrastructure, with a contract value of close to $3 billion. Progress has been substantial in surveys, design, engineering, temporary facilities, and long-lead item procurement. The project includes the construction of a 2.2 GWac PV Solar Plant, a 1.65 GW Wind Generation Balance of Plant, and a 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System.

L&T continues to play a vital role in Saudi Arabia's energy development, executing crucial substation and transmission line projects for entities such as the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Saudi Aramco, and developing major gas fields and processing facilities, including the Hasbah offshore gas field and the Midyan gas processing facilities.

L&T in other countries in the Middle East

L&T Construction's Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business excels as a global leader in EPC services for power transmission, distribution, renewables, and integrated solutions, encompassing transmission lines, substations, cable networks, and more. In the realm of power transmission and distribution, L&T has a proven track record with many completed projects, including 317 substations, over 4,901 kilometers of transmission lines, and more than 2,011 kilometers of cabling projects. Presently, L&T is actively involved in more than 50 projects, serving various utilities in the region, including DEWA, Transco, SEC, Saudi Aramco, KAHRAMAA, and OETC, among others.

Digital Energy Solutions (DES): Residing within the PT&D business, DES is a distinctive integrated service provider with all-round EPC capabilities guaranteeing fast, reliable, secure, and smart solutions to operate mission-critical power applications. With its solution-centric integration capabilities, the business unit can successfully integrate cutting-edge technologies with power systems, to deliver smarter, safer, and efficient energy systems. Having successfully completed the first phase of a project to integrate generation plants with utility T&D control room using OSI PI system, the Middle East team of L&T PT&D’s DES business has been entrusted with the second phase of the project, by a large energy utility in the region.

L&T’s track record in the water infrastructure space in the UAE, Oman, and Qatar is impressive too, having successfully completed more than 10 water projects cumulatively worth over $1 billion, including the Jebel Ali Sewage Treatment Plant in Dubai, with a capacity of 375 million liters per day, the largest wastewater treatment plant in the UAE.

L&T’s expertise has found expression in Oman's Ad Dakhiliyah water transmission project, one of the largest undertaken in the country. Key water infrastructure projects have also been delivered for organizations such as Ashghal in Qatar, Oman Water and Wastewater Service Company, Madayn and SFZ in Oman, and Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, and Abu Dhabi Distribution Company in the UAE.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

