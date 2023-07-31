Manama, Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom, has promoted two of its senior employees, Hamed Yousef Mashal, currently serving as Head of Retail Banking and Rashid Khalid Alkhan, currently serving as Head of Wealth Management and Private Banking, to the position of Executive Managers. With their new roles, Mashal and Alkhan will continue to lead the Bank's efforts to drive innovation, create impact through strategic initiatives, and execute customer-centric initiatives.

Abdulhakeem Alkhayyat, Managing Director and CEO of KFH-Bahrain, commented, “As a result of their significant expertise and unwavering commitment, Hamed and Rashid have continually demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities in their respective jobs. Their extensive expertise will pave the way in improving the client experience, ensuring customized financial solutions, and contributing to propel Islamic banking and finance to new heights, as a result of the commitment to excellence. They both possess a wealth of banking experience and have led their respective functions and delivered outstanding results over the years. Their appointments demonstrate our dedication to fostering outstanding Bahraini talent while cultivating an environment of endless development and advancement. As both individuals have an instinctive awareness of our clients’ needs in the wealth management and retail banking sectors, their appointments correspond directly to the increasing demands of our valued clientele.”

Hamed Mashal is the Head of the Retail Banking Group at the Bank, responsible for the Bank’s Branch Network, Consumer Finance, Business Development, Digital Development, Contact Center, Cards and e-Channels. Prior to this responsibility, Hamed was a senior investment manager at the Bank responsible for managing both mega real estate projects and international private equity transactions. Hamed is a board member on the board of several companies affiliated to Kuwait Finance House. After being awarded a BSc (with honors) in Computer and Business Studies from the University of Warwick, Hamed joined Deutsche Bank’s Graduate Program in London. Upon joining the Bank in 2007, Hamed completed the Project Management Professional (PMP) examination and then proceeded to obtain the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2010. In 2016, he was awarded with the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree with distinction from the Warwick Business School and subsequently obtained the MRICS qualification from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors in the United Kingdom in 2017. Hamed is the author of the book titled “Islamic Real Estate Investment Trusts: A Property Selection Methodology”.

Rashid Alkhan brings a track record of 20 years of expertise in the banking and investment field. He spearheaded the setup of the Wealth Management function at KFH-Bahrain and led the substantial growth in both customers and assets-under-management. Prior to his role in Wealth Management and Private Banking, Rashid was a senior member of the investment team at KFH-Bahrain, which focused on alternative investments globally. He served on the Board of various companies and sits on a number of management committees within the Bank. Rashid received his MBA from London Business School in 2018, he is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), holds an MSc in Islamic Economics, Banking & Finance from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business in Canada, and completed his Executive Education from INSEAD Business School. He is the author of the first book written on Islamic Sukuk in 2006 titled “Islamic Securitization: A Revolution in the Banking Industry”.