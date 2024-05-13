Abu Dhabi – UAE: Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s foremost real estate development companies, and LEAD Development, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, announced a joint venture agreement with Spain’s high-end residential developer, Mabel Real Estate, a division of Mabel Capital, to co-develop a luxury residential project in Spain.

This strategic partnership, which brings together leading players in the real estate industry, will see the development of “Mabel Marbella Residences”. The project will span over 100,000 sqm of land in the coveted Golden Mile, a premier residential area in the Spanish city, Marbella.

Marbella enjoys a robust real estate market paired with unparalleled climate and cultural richness. The demand for prime real estate in this coastal city is driven not only by international buyers but also by Spanish nationals seeking second homes.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said: “This announcement marks a major milestone in our journey to fulfil our international expansion strategy, explore opportunities in high-growth real estate markets, and launch our premium projects in Europe. By joining forces with LEAD Development and Mabel Capital, we can leverage our expertise, strengths, and common approach to developing residential properties as we mark our first expansion in Europe and enter this mature market. Spain, and Marbella in particular, remains a global destination for luxury homes that continues to attract both investors and homeowners from across the globe presenting an attractive entry point for Bloom Holding. This strategic partnership aligns with Bloom Holding’s forward-looking aspirations to broaden its development horizons.”

Manuel Campos Guallar, Chairman of Mabel Capital echoed this sentiment, adding, "We are honored to collaborate with such high caliber partners as Bloom Holding and LEAD Development in such a prime location and project. We plan to develop Marbella’s most exclusive gated community, creating an environment of refinement, tranquility, and breathtaking sea and mountain views. Architecture will blend the Al-Andalus traditional heritage of the region with cutting-edge contemporary features, surrounded by a majestic landscape."

Mounir Haidar, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LEAD Development shared, "LEAD is excited to embark on its first international opportunity and is pleased to collaborate with Bloom Holding and Mabel Capital, who will lead our entry into Spain, Europe, and potentially beyond. Leveraging the expertise and experience of both Bloom Holding and LEAD, we are poised to make a significant impact in one of the most sought-after real estate markets in Europe."

About Bloom Holding

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE’s foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors’ expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations. The company is now developing Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community built over an area of 2.2 million sqm in Abu Dhabi.

Properties:

Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000

Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:

Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

851 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments

338 Executive Apartments

Schools:

18 schools

1 nursery

Over 21,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management

For more information, please visit Bloom Holding Website here

About LEAD Real Estate Developer

LEAD Development is a high-end niche real estate development company specializes in planning, designing and implementing mega master planned mixed-use communities.

Established in Abu Dhabi in 2011, LEAD Development has planned and delivered more than AED 13 billion in real estate projects including the development of Hidd Al Saadiyat – Abu Dhabi, Waldorf Astoria Hotel in DIFC - Dubai, as well as several residential and office towers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The company is currently developing Jubail Island, a AED15 billion mixed-use master planned community in Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit https://leaddevelopment.ae.

About Mabel Real Estate

Mabel Real Estate, a subsidiary of Mabel Capital, is a development company focused on developing prime locations real estate residential projects. Widely regarded as Spain´s highest-end developers and known for developing the most exclusive projects in Madrid, Ibiza and Marbella, the company is currently developing in Madrid, Marbella and Lisbon.