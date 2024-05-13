Dubai, UAE: Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, experts in the field of wired and wireless Telecom Networks (TETRA & Public Safety LTE), Information Technology and Security Solutions, today announced its participation at the forthcoming Critical Communications World (CCW) 2024, where it will exhibit alongside Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa pavilion. During the event, Esharah will present a variety of the latest solutions, applications, and products, developed in partnership with world-leading security and communications technology providers.

As a company at the forefront of secure and reliable communication technology, Esharah is committed to enhancing public safety across the region. Esharah's appearance at CCW 2024 marks a significant milestone in their quest to deliver innovative technology solutions tailored for governments, developers, and diverse market sectors.

Ali Bahlooq, General Manager of Esharah said: "Participation in CCW 2024 aligns with our commitment to advancing critical communications that keep our society safe. With the support of the UAE Government's emphasis on security and public safety, we are bringing pioneering solutions from Airbus, Zetron and Crosscall device, each designed to cater to the intricate demands of secure and efficient communications."

The latest devices from Crosscall – the Core-Z5 smartphone and Core-T5 tablet – will also be spotlighted by Esharah at CCW 2024. The Core-Z5, a uniquely guaranteed 5G smartphone for 5 years, is designed for mission-critical use, combining robust durability with high-level processing power and waterproof capabilities. The Core-T5 tablet offers unmatched operability in the field, seamlessly merging powerful performance with exceptional connectivity and usability.

“We believe in creating solutions that are as resilient and reliable as the security and emergency personnel who will be using them. Our presence at CCW 2024 with partners such as Airbus, Zetron and Crosscall illustrates our aspiration to make the UAE a standard-bearer in critical communications technologies, ensuring our communities remain secure, and our people stay safe," concluded Bahlooq.

About Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions

Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions is a premier provider of bespoke technology solutions specialized in secure and dependable communications. Catering to a wide range of sectors, including government organizations, developers, and enterprises, Esharah's team of experts is dedicated to designing, building, and maintaining robust communication networks. Committed to innovation and integrity, Esharah continues to strengthen the foundation of safe living in the region.

