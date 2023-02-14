Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to announce an expansion of its service team across the GCC region. Recent new hires have been made to bolster the high standards of service and expertise the 100-year-old company’s discerning client base expect whilst continuing to deliver best-in-class measurement solutions across industries.

As part of an ongoing assessment and upgradation process KROHNE has undertaken internally, the team will now have a hybrid workforce spanning UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar also covering Bahrain and Kuwait with ease. Operating under increasingly stringent Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to ensure continued service excellence and accountability, the ultimate goal is to provide peace of mind for a growing roster of clients across the region.

“KROHNE is always looking to enhance customer service and solution delivery as our competitive advantage, as it complements our superior quality cross-industry portfolio. We continuously evolve our offering to exceed customer expectations and have boosted our in-house expertise across the GCC region. We hope this demonstrates our commitment to the Middle East, further deepening our relationships with key industrial players looking for peace of mind in critical situations,” added Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa.

For more information on the KROHNE Services commitment, please see: https://ae.krohne.com/en/services

The team are accessible via mobile phone and WhatsApp messenger, please email kmea.service@krohne.com to discuss your specific needs.

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.