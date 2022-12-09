Visit adds momentum to program’s efforts to utilize awardee research outcomes to tackle water scarcity and drought worldwide

Abu Dhabi-UAE: – The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), received a delegation comprising leading experts, researchers and scientists in meteorology, rain enhancement research and weather modification from the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences (NIMS) and Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) in the Republic of Korea. The visit aimed to exchange knowledge and expertise and learn about the innovative research projects supported by UAEREP, a global platform to advance rain enhancement science and technologies to tackle water scarcity challenges and ensure freshwater resource sustainability worldwide.

During the visit, both sides also discussed the latest developments and efforts to advance scientific research and develop rain enhancement operations, as well as the outcomes of the studies conducted by the program awardees over its past four cycles. In addition to outlining the program’s preparations for launching its Fifth Cycle, which will target two high priority areas including enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement, discussions also focused on the role of rain enhancement in weather modification, enhancing natural water resources, preventing drought, and improving air quality.

The Korean delegation was briefed on NCM’s state-of-the-art facilities in the UAE, including its operations center, the 4D Science Dome that allows visitors to view and understand the details of meteorology, geophysics and cloud seeding operations in an innovative way, and the Emirates Weather Enhancement Factory, its operations, and future plans to conduct innovative research projects in weather modification and rain enhancement.

The delegation also visited the aircraft hangar at Al Ain Airport and learned about NCM’s King Air cloud seeding aircraft as well as the steps involved in the seeding process, starting with receiving a signal from the seeding forecaster, until the aircraft’s takeoff with cloud seeding materials and instruments.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of WMO, said: “This visit assumes special significance for NCM’s continued efforts to promote collaboration and exchange expertise in meteorology and weather modification with like-minded organizations in view of the growing challenges facing the world due to climate change and extreme weather events. Such efforts will enable us to enhance water security through promoting innovative scientific research as well taking a proactive approach to water sustainability. Furthermore, the visit reflects our common desire to strengthen mutual cooperation in meteorology, and achieve together our sustainable development goals.”

For his part, Seong-Kyoun Kim, Director General, National Institute of Meteorological Sciences, said: “This visit has provided us with an opportunity to share expertise and see firsthand the program’s significant contributions to the advancement of rain enhancement research and the development of new methods and applications. The commendable efforts of NCM through UAEREP to develop innovative solutions for water stress is testament to its growing role as a focal point for rain enhancement science and research. At NIMS, we are committed to continuing our partnership with NCM to ensure a sustainable water future for arid and semi-arid regions across the globe.”

During the visit, the delegation also toured the Emirates Weather Enhancement Factory and was briefed on its capacity to produce different types of seeding agents for both ground-based and airborne cloud seeding operations. They also learned about the new type of seeding materials that use nanotechnology in the manufacture of flares, and the stages of the production from manufacturing to mounting into the aircraft.

NCM has previously signed a memorandum of understanding with National Institute of Meteorological Sciences in the Republic of Korea to strengthen cooperation, partnership and exchange of expertise in rain enhancement research. The agreement reaffirms the strong desire of both institutions to pave the way for scientific research and joint projects implementation that will foster research and scientific advancement.

-Ends-