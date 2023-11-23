Dubai, UAE - The eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit featured a panel discussion titled “The AI-powered future for knowledge cities”, which aimed at providing key insights into the interrelationship between knowledge cities and the AI-powered organizations and institutions of the future.

Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow, author of ‘The Algorithmic Leader,’ and Harvard Business Review Columnist, was the speaker for this session, who discussed the several significant measures that must be adopted to prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Walsh pointed out that AI is expected to fundamentally reshape the world by 2033, intervening in every aspect of our lives, from work to education, entertainment, and healthcare.

Furthermore, Walsh explained that knowledge cities will play a pivotal role in shaping the future by fostering innovation, economic growth, and improving the quality of life. He added, “They will serve as hubs for innovation and the adoption of advanced technology. AI platforms and big data analytics will be utilized to improve urban services, predict future needs, and tackle global issues like climate change, poverty, and unemployment sustainably.”

Walsh also emphasized that cities, governments, and AI-driven institutions will play more integrated roles in the future of cities, highlighting the need to collaborate with these organizations to collect, analyze, and use data to improve public services, enhance the quality of life for residents, and create more sustainable environments.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is organizing the events of the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under the theme 'Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution.' The summit is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from November 21 to 22, with virtual sessions continuing on November 23, 2023. The summit features a broad participation of experts, leaders, government officials, and specialists from various fields worldwide.

