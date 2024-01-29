The winner was awarded AED 65,000 in rent coverage from Kitopi

Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region's leading multi-service app, collaborated with Kitopi to cover a full year's rent for one lucky customer, to help tackle the challenge of rising rent prices in Dubai.

From December 8th to December 17th, customers ordering from over 50 Kitopi restaurants available on Careem Food had an opportunity to win a year's rent coverage capped at AED 100,000.

Participating restaurants included Zaroob, Pizzaro, Chin Chin, and Right Bite and the winning order was a 'Thai Red Chicken Curry' from UNDER500. The winner secured AED 65,000 in rent coverage from Kitopi - the value of her lease agreement. Her rent had risen by AED 15,000 in 2023.

“I was in shock when I got the phone call telling me I’d won. It really is a life-changing opportunity. As with many others in Dubai, I have been feeling the strain of the recent rent hikes. Winning the prize has taken a huge amount of pressure off myself and definitely given me a sense of relief and security going into the new year”, commented Sian, the campaign winner.

The winner selection process was conducted transparently, with a list of customers who ordered from participating restaurants compiled. Using an Excel formula, a user ID was randomly selected, and the process was documented with representatives from both Careem and Kitopi present, ensuring visibility and transparency.

Jaskaran Singh, VP of Food at Careem, commented: “Dubai's rising rent prices have been a frequent topic of conversation in 2023 and into 2024, with many residents forced to consider downsizing or moving to new neighborhoods. When our long-standing partner Kitopi approached us with an incredibly generous campaign to cover a customer’s rent for one year, we jumped on board immediately. “We’re grateful to Kitopi for giving us the opportunity to help make such a meaningful impact on the lives of one of our customers. We hope that Sian will be able to channel these savings into something truly meaningful for her and her family or friends.”

George Choufany, MD of Kitopi, UAE, commented: "At Kitopi, we believe in the power of community support. Teaming up with Careem for this rent-relief campaign is a testament to our collective commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of our customers. Congratulations to Sian, the campaign winner, and we are thrilled to have played a part in creating joy for Dubai residents. Kitopi remains dedicated to fostering initiatives that contribute to the well-being of our community, and we look forward to continuing to serve and support in innovative ways."

The campaign received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers amidst the rent increases in Dubai, with a significant surge in orders from the participating restaurants in December compared to the previous month.

