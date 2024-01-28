Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – has launched ‘Enbat’, a program that offers new graduates a space where they can foster skills that they were not exposed to during their education, and that employers feel are key competencies that new hires need to have.

Enbat, hosted by the American University of Kuwait, provides an inclusive learning space for young graduates to share and collaborate as they practice skills which give them the foundation to build resilience and adaptability, as well as originality in problem-solving and enhanced communication for succeeding in work environments.

The eight-week program is designed in collaboration with en.v, which has worked on a number of successful programs, all of which focus on bringing together people representing different parts of the community and facilitate the process of building bridges, collaboration and connections.

On this occasion, Ms Eman Al Awadhi, Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at KIPCO, said:

“We are delighted to launch Enbat, the first of what we hope will be an annual program for young university graduates. This program represents KIPCO’s commitment to supporting young people, equipping them with the skills and the resiliency to succeed in their personal and professional lives, whether in the

private, public, creative or entrepreneurial sectors. Unlike other professional development programs, we aim to develop participants as a whole, so that they have both the emotional and intellectual grounding to adapt wherever they will work.”

Twenty participants have been accepted into Enbat this year. The eight facilitators of the program all have private sector experience and have been trained by en.v to help the participants build the core skills needed to become effective leaders and collaborators. The program includes four modules: Self, Systems, and Critical Thinking; Cross Cultural Communication; Design Thinking; and Work Culture & Applying Skills.

