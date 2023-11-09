Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG Auto, the exclusive distributor for King Long buses in the UAE and part of Al Ghurair Investment, has announced that the Chinese automotive manufacturer has secured first place at the Dubai World Challenge for its groundbreaking self-driving buses, showcasing cutting-edge smart technologies.

The momentous win, accompanied by a substantial USD 1 million prize, was unveiled at the Dubai World Congress (September 26-27), with a portion of that slated to be used for potential deployment of the autonomous buses in Dubai.

Measuring six meters in length, the King Long bus K06 model is designed to operate autonomously, eliminating the need for a human driver. It relies on sophisticated technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deftly navigate and control the vehicle. Outfitted with an array of 27 cameras and sensors, it boasts a quick 120-minute full battery charge time, a top speed of 69 km/h, and a capacity to transport up to 12 passengers.

Commenting on the win, Mohammed Maktari, General Manager - AG Auto, said: “We are thrilled to witness King Long's remarkable victory at the Dubai World Challenge. As the exclusive distributor for King Long buses in the UAE, AG Auto takes immense pride in this achievement.”

He further added: “We are fully aligned with Dubai's ambitious vision of achieving 25% smart and driverless trips in the city by 2030, and we eagerly anticipate playing a pivotal role alongside our esteemed partner, King Long, in realising this transformative journey."

As the first Chinese automotive firm to participate in the UAE’s public transport sector, King Long has had an active presence in the nation for nearly 15 years now, with AG Auto delegated as its sole distributor. King Long is associated with entities including Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, Emirates Transport and Dubai Taxi Corporation.

On his part, Chen Weiqiang, CEO of King Long Smart Transportation Business Unit, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as the winner of the Dubai World Challenge for our self-driving buses equipped, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. King Long is proud to be at the forefront of autonomous mobility, and together with our long-term partner AG Auto, we look forward to bringing future-oriented solutions to the region.”

The Dubai World Challenge is a platform created by Dubai RTA to drive the ambition of making 25% of all trips in Dubai to be smart and driverless by 2030.

About the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport is a catalyst to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make 25% of all trips in Dubai to be smart and driverless by 2030.

Hosted by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Challenge is a multi-year international competition designed for industry leaders, start-ups, and academia tackling the transport challenges faced by global cities. It is the first of its kind to be truly global in its outlook and not limited by country or region.

About AG Auto

AG Auto, which is part of AG Ventures and under the Al Ghurair Investment umbrella of companies, is one of the region’s leading automobile companies, renowned for its services in automobile trading, dealership development, spare parts and multi-brand services.

With deep routes through its extensive network of offices across the UAE and Saudi Arabia,

AG Auto provides a wealth of expertise and vision, which makes it amongst the leading automobile companies in the region. It has the businesses of automobile trading, dealership development, spare parts trading and multi-brand car service along with RTA Authorized Testing Centres.

For media enquiries, please contact Al Ghurair Investment’s Media Office:

Sara O’Hara

SVP – Group Communications + Media Office

media@al-ghurair.com