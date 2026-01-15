Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah has received official approval from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to implement cross-runway takeoff operations across all three of its runways, becoming the first airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to adopt this advanced operational capability.

The approval follows JED’s successful completion of all required national and international safety assessments, confirming the airport’s full technical, operational, and procedural readiness to execute cross-runway takeoff operations in accordance with the highest global aviation safety standards.

The implementation of cross-runway takeoff operations is expected to significantly enhance runway utilization efficiency, reduce aircraft ground movement and holding times, and optimize the operational use of the airport’s infrastructure—particularly during peak traffic periods. These improvements will contribute to smoother air traffic flow, increased operational resilience, and an enhanced passenger experience.

The approval also advances the sustainability objectives of Jeddah Airports Company, the operator of King Abdulaziz International Airport, by enabling reduced fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions through shorter taxiing distances and minimized engine-on ground time. This aligns with national environmental priorities and the Kingdom’s broader sustainability commitments.

This milestone underscores King Abdulaziz International Airport’s commitment to adopting global best practices, leveraging advanced operational models, and strengthening its position as a leading aviation hub in the region.

Jeddah Airports Company has been responsible for the management and operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport since its establishment in 2022 and continues to implement the Kingdom’s Aviation Program under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.