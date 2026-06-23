Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: The Organizing Committee of the "Bahrainna.. Ahd wa Walaa" Integrated National Sports Festival has officially announced KIMSHEALTH as a Strategic Medical Partner for the major national event scheduled for Summer 2026. The festival will be hosted at Al Nasser Sports Club.

This strategic partnership aligns with the vision of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, to strengthen ties between healthcare and sports sectors. The festival is designed to attract participants from all governorates across the Kingdom.

On this occasion, Dr. Sheriff M. Sahadulla, Group Chief Executive Officer of KIMSHEALTH, stated: "We are proud to be the Strategic Medical Partner for this national event that attracts participants from all segments of society in Bahrain. Our contribution aims to ensure the success of a national initiative that unites citizens and residents under one umbrella, and we are committed to providing high-quality medical support for all participants."

Furthermore, Mr. Jacob Thomas, Group Executive Director of KIMSHEALTH, emphasized: "KIMSHEALTH possesses an advanced medical infrastructure, and we are honored to put this expertise at the service of the (Bahrainna.. Ahd wa Walaa) festival. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting the sports and community movement in the Kingdom of Bahrain."

From its side, the Organizing Committee of the Festival expressed its appreciation for KIMSHEALTH, noting that their joining as a Strategic Medical Partner is a significant addition. The Committee stated: "Hosting the event at Al Nasser Club with the support of a prestigious institution like KIMSHEALTH strengthens this national project, which attracts participants from all over the Kingdom, and encourages all national institutions to contribute to this comprehensive sports celebration."