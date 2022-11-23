Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Awarding Committee members of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning (KIAEL) this week commended UNESCO’s Tashkent Declaration for Early Childhood Education’s call to highlight the themes of sustainability and climate change among the core guiding principles as knowledge drivers for the transformation of early childhood care and education (ECCE) systems globally.

“We are delighted that representatives of 150 countries who participated at the recent World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education in Uzbekistan endorsed the guiding principles of the Tashkent Declaration. They have placed strong emphases on the right of every child to access quality ECCE services; the development of the ECCE workforce; innovation to transform ECCE; and a whole-of-government, multi-sectoral and integrated approach to ECCE,” said conference attendee, Dr. Nirmala Rao, a Chair Professor at the Faculty of Education at the University of Hong Kong and Serena H C Yang Professor in Early Childhood Development and Education.

Dr. Rao is one of five Awarding Committee members of the KIAEL.

The KIAEL has two categories; Best Research & Studies and Best Programmes & Teaching Practices. The deadline for applications is the 28th of February 2023. Applications need to be submitted through the online application system at https://el.khaward.ae/ before the deadline.

“Our mission is to identify and reward both research on early childhood education and care that supports improvements in practice and exemplary programmes or teaching practices demonstrated to improve quality and/or the learning and development of the young children served,” said Dr Barnett, founding Co-Director of the National Institute for Early Education and Board of Governors Professor of Education at Rutgers University.

All programs submitted for consideration by the KIAEL awarding committee would have been subject to an evaluation of implementation or outcomes that provide evidence of implementation and potential or documented impacts on practice in early learning and on early learning outcomes,” said Professor Iram Siraj, Professor of Child Development and Education, University of Oxford.

The KIAEL Awarding Committee will select two winners for each award with a cash prize of USD 50,000 for each winner.

