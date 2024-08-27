Regional event showcased Kia EV5's cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainable mobility solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Middle East and Africa announces the official regional launch of the Kia EV5, held in Rabat, Morocco. The event marked a significant milestone in Kia's journey towards advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the region, witnessing the presence of over 100 media representatives and fleet companies from 9 markets across the region.

The launch event in Morocco underscored the country's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and its potential as a thriving market for electric vehicles (EVs). Attendees were given an exclusive test drive experience with the Kia EV5, a mid-size SUV that combines cutting-edge technology with an eco-friendly design, signalling a new era for Kia's electric vehicle line-up.

Developed around three core pillars - robust SUV design, zero emissions coupled with superior performance, and spacious interiors. Its sturdy, boxy design stands out as the only true SUV EV model in its class, offering a unique blend of practicality and style.

SooHang Chang, President, Regional HQ, Middle East & Africa, Kia, commented: "The successful launch of the Kia EV5 in Morocco is a testament to our dedication to becoming a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider. This launch signifies a major step towards a greener future, not just for Morocco but for all nine markets represented here today, and the many more where the EV5 will be available soon.”

The Kia EV5 boasts key features, including zero emissions and high performance. With a powerful 310 hp engine, up to 550km on a single charge, and a fast-charging capability that reaches 80 per cent in just 27 minutes, the Kia EV5 showcases its potential to transform the driving experience for EV enthusiasts.

The vehicle also features a spacious interior with numerous comfort and convenience features, including relaxation seats with massage functions, a bench-type front seat, a cooled and warmed trunk box, and a versatile rear table, marking a spacious and comfortable interior.

Chang added: "Kia is committed to developing a comprehensive EV lineup that caters to diverse lifestyles. The EV5 embodies this commitment, seamlessly blending practicality and eco-conscious design to offer an impressive combination of performance, sustainability, and style. It's the ideal entry point for many EV customers, providing an accessible yet advanced option for those transitioning to electric vehicles."

Kia EV5: Delivering advanced practicality and eco-conscious innovation

Built on Kia’s advanced platform, the Kia EV5 offers both 2WD and AWD configurations. It features two LFP battery options, 64.2 kWh and 88.1 kWh, delivering an estimated range of up to 550 km. The EV5's impressive acceleration allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds. Additionally, the vehicle supports ultra-fast charging, allowing for a 30 per cent to 80 per cent charge in just 27 minutes, making it one of the most efficient and user-friendly electric SUVs on the market.

The newly launched vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive ADAS package, featuring advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) 2.0, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2(RSPA2), and 360° parking sensors and a double 12.3 panoramic display. It also offers the latest in safety and durability with its LFP battery and various interior and exterior colour options.

Jae Yeoun Park, Senior Exterior Designer at Kia, said: “The Kia EV5 is a pioneering design outcome of our dedication to innovation and development. Embodying a robust and boxy design, the Kia EV5 prides itself on being a unique SUV EV model in the MEA region today. The EV5 stands out with its distinctive, rugged shape, complemented by a spacious interior that elevates compact SUV standards. Our design approach emphasizes strength and reliability, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both style and performance in an electric vehicle.”

Kia’s dedication to sustainability is evident in the EV5's use of eco-friendly materials, such as Bio PP/PU and recycled PET, along with BTX-free paint. The high-tech interior includes a wide touch screen 30 inch, a new control layout, and wide mood lighting, creating a futuristic and comfortable cabin environment.

For more information on the availability of the vehicle, customers are advised to contact their local distributor.

