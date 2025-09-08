Dubai, UAE – Keolis MHI proudly marks its fourth anniversary of the Operations and Maintenance of the Dubai Metro and the Operations of Dubai Tram, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and a leader in delivering innovative, sustainable, and community-focused mobility solutions.

Since assuming operations on September 8, 2021, Keolis MHI, a joint venture between Keolis (France), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (Japan) and Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), has committed to delivering a number of obligations to support the Roads and Transport Authority in becoming a pioneering leader by delivering innovative and sustainable public transport solutions. These commitments include enhancing operational process, introduce new innovative solutions, deliver a safety ethos to the public and ensure the standards of operations are maintained near 100% on train service availability and punctuality.

As part of its 9-year contract (with the potential of a 6-year extension), Keolis MHI successfully delivered staple activities for the Roads and Transport Authority, such as the Expo 2020 Dubai Event, managed many large-scale events such as the Dubai Run and New Year Eve, and provided an innovative platform to exchange ideas and conceptualize ultramodern application in the field of public transportation.

Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director at Keolis MHI, expressed, "As we mark our fourth anniversary, we reflect with pride on the achievements of the past 4 years. Our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority has been instrumental in driving innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. We are deeply honored to have been recognized with prestigious awards that reflect our commitment to excellence and positive impact."

Over the past four years, Keolis MHI has been honored with numerous prestigious recognitions that reflect its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. Among the highlights are the Vision of the Year Award at the Global Light Rail Awards, affirming the company’s pioneering role in urban mobility; second place at the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) for its impactful sustainability initiatives; and two consecutive Nafis Awards, celebrating Keolis MHI’s achievements in Emiratization, including surpassing a five-year Emirati workforce target in just three months.

The company has also earned the ISO 55001 certification for asset management, along with multiple ISO standards in safety, quality, and environment, as well as the ISO 27001 certification for information security- highlighting its operational resilience. Adding to these milestones, Keolis MHI proudly achieved the prestigious 4-Star EFQM Certification, a benchmark of organizational excellence. Most notably, Keolis MHI attained a perfect 100% score in the 2025 International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) assessment-an impressive progression from 92.2% in 2023 and 96% in 2024, highlighting its resolute focus on delivering world-class passenger experiences.

Beyond operations, Keolis MHI has demonstrated a strong commitment to community engagement. Initiatives include distributing 1,000 meals daily during Ramadan, organizing Eid celebrations for orphans, launching blood donation drives with Dubai Health. "Keolis MHI" have also been a partner to the community and aiding the Roads and Transport Authority on their CSR endeavors, from back to schools to supporting Kiswat Khair initiative.

