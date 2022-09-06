Developed by Kaspersky’s own specialists, the course aims to help businesses enhance or even build a security operations center (SOC) from scratch, and improve SOC’s and security team skills in threat hunting, incident detection and investigation. The course guides the audience through the SOC structure, threat intelligence, and relevant attacks. The on-demand format and virtual hands-on labs allow training with the student’s own pace.

These SOC expertise challenges are well-known for any enterprise: a shortage of staff, knowledge and skills. The task of raising professionalism is relevant for both businesses and individuals – to improve cyber defense and move up the career ladder. But when it comes to enterprise security operations and threat hunting, it is important to rely on content from proven experts in the industry.

The ‘Security Operations and Threat Hunting’ is the new course in Kaspersky Expert Training portfolio. It offers a comprehensive guide on the subject by highly experienced course leaders, including the head of Kaspersky SOC, the head of Kaspersky SOC Consulting, and an SOC analyst and researcher. In addition to security operations center’s structure, expert roles, processes, and tools the training focuses on modern attacks’ tactics, techniques and procedures for Windows, Linux and networks, and how to deal with them.



Attacks such as Windows credentials dumping and exploitation through services, Golden and Silver tickets, Linux capabilities abuse, spoofing are covered and many more.

Students will gain a clear understanding of the SOC as part of cyber defense strategy, and learn also how to plan and organize security monitoring and use threat intelligence services, detect and investigate malicious activity with the ELK stack. This knowledge and skills will be relevant to any specialist involved in security operations and threat hunting, including SOC professionals with both middle and advanced levels of expertise.

The training provides six-month access to the course and 100 hours for hands-on labs. Students can take it when and wherever they like within six months after access code activation.

“Enterprises need to bridge the expertise gap and increase the effectiveness of their security operations. While the question of additional investment is always sensitive, the online education may be the solution to achieve their goals. Keeping in mind this business challenge, we developed a bunch of expert training courses on threat hunting, incident response and malware analysis along with this new one. Kaspersky expert training brings together our recent expertise and the convenient on-demand format so students can combine education process with their work duties. The course also helps individual experts improve personal skills to unlock more career opportunities,” comments Sergey Soldatov, Head of Kaspersky SOC.

