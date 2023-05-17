In 2022, Kaspersky's security portfolio held the leading position in the TOP3 metric. During the year, Kaspersky participated in 86 independent tests and reviews, with its products being awarded 69 firsts and 73 TOP3 finishes.

The TOP3 metric shows how successful a vendor is by measuring its performance across independent comparative tests within a calendar year. Consistent performance across multiple tests and products gives a more meaningful assessment of the company’s technologies than the results of a single test. The TOP3 metric includes results from numerous test labs, such as AV-Comparatives, AV-TEST, SE Labs, and others.

Among the tests considered in TOP3 of 2022, some are particularly noteworthy. As for corporate solutions assessments, SE Labs’ Enterprise Advanced Security (EDR) test recognized Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert for achieving perfect results, detecting every element of each threat, and making no mistakes with legitimate applications. In addition, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business received the highest-grade ‘AAA’ in all four quarterly Enterprise Endpoint Protection Comparative tests for 2022, and the highest Total Accuracy Rating of 100 percent in three tests. Kaspersky Small Office Security also received the highest grade ‘AAA’ in all four Small Business Endpoint comparative tests of 2022, and was awarded the highest Total Accuracy Rating of 100 percent in three tests, and TOP3 result in the fourth.

The Endpoint Prevention & Response (ERP) test conducted by AV-Comparatives highlighted Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert (KEDRE) for achieving a 100 percent cumulative Active Response rate and awarded “Strategic Leader” recognition. Meanwhile, KEDRE confirmed the absolute protection from LSASS credential dumping attacks in the AV-Comparatives’ test ‘The 2022 “OS Credential Dumping: LSASS Memory Test”.

AV-TEST recognized three products – Kaspersky Internet Security, Kaspersky Endpoint Security and Kaspersky Small Office Security – with AV-TEST annual ­award ‘Best Usability 2022’ for the lowest False Positive rates over the course of an entire test year. These products additionally confirmed the highest protection level of 100% against ransomware attacks conducted by AV-TEST in November, February, April and August.

As for consumer solutions, Kaspersky Safe Kids passed the AV-Comparatives’ Parental Control Certification for blocking at least 98 percent of adult websites with zero False Positives on child-friendly websites, with no severe unresolved bugs for the fifth time in a row. Kaspersky Safe Kids was also recognized by AV-TEST in the Parental Control Certification for providing numerous features sufficient to provide extensive and complete protection on all major operating systems. In the recent AV-TEST’s test ‘VPN Packages Put to the Test: More Security and Anonymous Paths’, Kaspersky VPN received "Approved Virtual Private Network Solution’ recognition and has demonstrated excellent performance for tested torrents and downloads for local and overseas connections, local uploads, and local and overseas latency performances.

Also in 2022, Kaspersky Internet Security received the highest grade ‘AAA’ in all four quarterly certifications and was rewarded with the highest Total Accuracy Rating of 100 percent in three SE Labs’ Home Anti-Malware Protection comparative tests.

Between 2013 and 2022[1], Kaspersky products participated in 827 independent tests and reviews and were awarded 587 firsts and achieved 685 top-three finishes.

“Continual participation in independent tests is an integral part of the lifecycle of effective technologies development. Regular analysis of the results allows us to discover real areas for improvement and independently confirms the level of protection from real cyberthreats. Working hard on our EDR technologies, we continued to submit Kaspersky EDR Expert into all available assessments of 2022 and received independent confirmation of the highest efficiency. We are pleased to have received such high results through all the year, and it demonstrates the true quality of our security technologies and solutions,” comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

