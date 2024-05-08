Kaspersky has delivered a Kaspersky Expert Training series to INTERPOL law enforcement officers, unfolding new advanced threat detection and mitigation strategies for cybersecurity researchers. Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) and GERT experts have provided the agency’s staff with training on reverse engineering and incident response.



From September to December 2023, INTERPOL officers received Reverse Engineering 101, Targeted Malware Reverse Engineering, and Windows Incident Response training, provided as part of the cooperation agreement between Kaspersky and INTERPOL signed in 2019. The online courses were accompanied by live Q&A sessions led by experts from GReAT and GERT and also included training in Kaspersky’s Virtual Lab — a secure online environment created specifically to enhance practical skills.

The Targeted Malware Reverse Engineering course was the most popular among INTERPOL officers. As part of this course, they learnt how to analyze real-life malware, reverse-engineer malicious documents and exploits, and master advanced features of reverse-engineering tools. During the “Reverse Engineering 101” course, they mostly focused on the basics of the assembly and Go languages, as well as how to reverse-engineer programs written in C++ language and analyze a full infection chain on your own.

The Windows Incident Response course, meanwhile, taught INTERPOL representatives how to detect and respond to an incident, analyze victim machines, and understand various attack techniques, including distinguish between Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and other threats.

“When it comes to the fight against cybercrime, it’s important for the public and private sector to work in synergy, ensuring a constant exchange of threat data and knowledge. Kaspersky stands at the forefront of combatting cyber threats, and, thanks to its global telemetry, learns about new ones as soon as possible, promptly developing instruments and approaches to responding to and mitigating them. We believe in the power of knowledge sharing and collaboration: by publishing our research into cyber threats, sharing data, and delivering training sessions, together with our partners we aim to create a more cyber resilient world,” says Yuliya Shlychkova, Vice President, Public Affairs, at Kaspersky.

“Engaging in training programs with Kaspersky affords opportunities which substantively improve the capabilities of our member countries to investigate cybercrime. The extensive courses provided help to further equip law enforcement personnel with essential skills for analyzing and mitigating cyber threats. This partnership highlights again the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and the private sector,” says Craig Jones, Director of Cybercrime at INTERPOL.

Kaspersky researchers have provided training to INTERPOL law enforcement officials since 2019, with the company conducting more than 10 cybersecurity training events for INTERPOL – and will continue in 2024.

Kaspersky Expert Training is used by numerous organizations and academic institutions to advance their skills in battling against cybercrime. Since the inception of this online training program, Kaspersky experts have trained more than 2,000 specialists from 50 countries around the world. Providing their expertise with 10 educational courses, they share their insights on advanced tactics and strategies in Reverse Engineering, Threat Hunting, Incident Response, and more – each divided by the level of students’ experience.

