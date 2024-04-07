Dubai – Kanoo Energy, a leading division of the Kanoo Group is proud to highlight the successful launch of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for 2024, with impactful activities completed in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah this week. These early efforts mark the beginning of a year-long commitment to meaningful community engagement and support across the UAE, embodying the spirit of giving this Ramadan and beyond.

In Dubai, Kanoo Energy, in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, kicked off its CSR journey by distributing food to families in need during the holy month of Ramadan. Following the successful activity in Dubai, Kanoo Energy took its CSR mission to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, where the company independently orchestrated a significant distribution of essentials and groceries to underprivileged families. This initiative, driven solely by Kanoo Energy’s dedication to making a difference, highlights the company’s proactive and compassionate approach to community support.

"Our CSR activities are at the heart of who we are as a company," expressed a Kanoo Energy spokesperson. "The successful completion of these initiatives across the UAE is just the start. With the entire team’s involvement, from all departments and Emirates, we are committed to a year filled with actions that have a real, positive impact on our communities."

These initial activities align with the broader goals of the Emirates Red Crescent's 'Ramadan Continuous Giving' campaign, which aims to support 1.8 million individuals. Kanoo Energy's participation in this campaign and its independent initiatives exemplify the company’s holistic approach to CSR, emphasizing not just charitable giving but also community engagement and environmental stewardship.

"Looking ahead, we have a diverse calendar of CSR initiatives planned, ranging from environmental conservation to health partnerships. Our goal is to touch lives in various ways, ensuring our contributions are meaningful and long-lasting," added another representative from Kanoo Energy.

With these early successes, Kanoo Energy is setting a strong precedent for the remainder of the year. The company remains dedicated to its ethos of giving back, supporting environmental sustainability, and enhancing community well-being, further establishing itself as a pillar of social responsibility within the UAE.

