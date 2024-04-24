Dubai, UAE – JUYI Restaurant & Lounge opened its doors on April 20th at the esteemed Paramount Hotel Business Bay, introducing a captivating twist to the Dubai food scene. This fine dining establishment offers an exquisite Japanese cuisine experience, coupled with a vibrant playground of fun music and high-energy entertainment that is poised to redefine culinary indulgence.

Synonymous with the pulse of Dubai’s nightlife, JUYI merges the thrill of a night club with the allure of live shows, all while tantalizing taste buds with culinary masterpieces. Located in the dynamic district of Business Bay, within the ever-stylish Paramount Hotel, JUYI presents a distinct ambience that is both elegant and exuberant.

JUYI, meaning “drink and chill”, captures the essence of a youthful and spirited venue, unlocking a fusion of unforgettable dining and electrifying nightlife. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in an immersive environment where gastronomy and entertainment dance hand in hand under one roof. JUYI also elevates the experience of Afternoon Tea and Shisha service, blending the cherished traditions of leisure with a contemporary vibe. As the sun dips below the horizon, the atmosphere shifts seamlessly to one of relaxation, allowing guests to unwind with the premium Shisha offerings. Adding a modern twist to the ritual, the hookah is infused with a selection of enticing flavors.

Whether you’re here to drink, dine, or simply chill, the restaurant promises a rich tapestry of experiences that cater to your every mood, at any time of the day.

“At Paramount, entertainment is not just an offering; it’s an art that we are passionately curating. JUYI is the epitome of this philosophy. As we make our debut in Dubai, we are set on not just being a single location but an expanding phenomenon with top-notch delivery service. We are ready to take the city by storm, just like JUYI storms into the hearts of those seeking the ultimate dining and entertainment adventure in Dubai” said Founder Yali Sun of JUYI Restaurant & Lounge.

JUYI boasts a one-of-a-kind design that resonates with the soul of Japanese art and modern aesthetics. The selection of food and beverages is curated to feature exclusive and diverse options, aimed at pleasing even the most discerning palates. The state-of-the-art dinner and club facilities are specially designed to enhance the overall ambiance and mood of a cutting-edge gastronomic journey.

Dubai’s ultimate dinner and nightlife destination, JUYI Restaurant & Lounge marks the beginning of an era where dining goes beyond the plate, captivating all the senses with a harmonious medley of flavors, sights, and sounds.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact +971 42677888 or visit website https://juyidubai.com and follow Instagram @juyidubai

JUYI Restaurant & Lounge is the ultimate dinner and nightlife destination in Dubai, offering a fusion of a night club, live show, and culinary experiences. Nestled in the heart of Dubai, at Paramount Hotel in Business Bay. JUYI boasts a unique design, an exclusive and diverse food and beverage menu, state-of-the-art dinner and club facilities, and electrifying live shows. JUYI, derived from the Japanese words for “drink and chill”, is where youthful spirits come alive in an unparalleled blend of mesmerizing dinner, nightlife excitement and live shows.