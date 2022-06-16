Executive Chef Beatrice Segoni of Pierchic at Jumeirah Al Qasr takes highest rating among all female chefs in UAE

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts has been recognised in the inaugural edition of the prestigious Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide, with ten of its much-loved restaurants featured for their exceptional culinary craftsmanship.

The results of Gault&Millau’s team of independent reviewers, were revealed at an exclusive gala and awards ceremony hosted at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah this Tuesday. The hotel group’s culinary credentials took centre stage at the event, as the group with the greatest number of restaurants listed in the guide. Ten of its own signature dining destinations were shortlisted across five award categories, with Al Muntaha, Burj al Arab Jumeirah’s French-Italian restaurant receiving 3 toques – the highest awarded in the UAE, and Pierchic, the Italian fine dining restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr received a rating of 13 and 1 toque, making Executive Chef Beatrice Segoni the highest rated female chef in the UAE.

“The UAE’s reputation as a culinary destination has grown considerably over the last 20 years, and as a hospitality brand born in Dubai, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts is proud to have been at the forefront of this gastronomic evolution,” commented Jose Silva, CEO, Jumeirah Group. “We believe investing in exceptional culinary talent and creating unique dining concepts is not only integral to the guest experience, but a differentiator in the luxury hospitality sector. Today, across our 2km private beachfront in Dubai, which is home to six of Jumeirah Group’s luxury hotels and resorts, guests can enjoy an incredible choice of restaurants, of which 13 are featured in the Gault&Millau guide.” He continued, “The launch of the first UAE edition of the Gault&Millau guide is testament to the quality, diversity and outstanding culinary craftsmanship you will find across the Emirates, and we are delighted our culinary talent and award-winning dining concepts have been selected for this prestigious guide.”

One of the world’s most established and widely respected food guides, Gault&Millau’s rating system sees restaurants visited anonymously by professional food critics, and then ranked on a scale of 1 to 20. Points are awarded based solely on the quality and creativity of the food, with service, price and the restaurant’s ambiance judged separately. Based on a restaurant’s overall rating, venues are able to display one to five toques (or chef hats), reflecting their positioning in Gault&Millau UAE.

Jumeirah’s strategic vision puts exceptional dining as a core pillar of the brand and its strongest differentiator. Renowned for its exceptional dining experiences, ten venues from the luxury hotel brand’s award-winning culinary portfolio – Al Muntaha, SAL, Al Nafoorah, French Riviera, Pai Thai, KAYTO, Pierchic, Shimmers, Zheng He’s and Bastion – were all included.

The full list of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ restaurants featured in the Gault&Millau UAE 2022 guide and their respective ratings are:

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Al Muntaha – Rating 15, 3 Toques

SAL – Rating 12

Jumeirah Al Qasr:

Pierchic – Rating 13, 1 Toque

French Riviera – Rating 12

Al Nafoorah – Rating 11

Pai Thai – Rating 11

Jumeirah Al Naseem:

KAYTO – Rating 11.5

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam:

Shimmers – Rating 11

Zheng He’s – Rating 11

Jumeirah Beach Hotel:

Bastion – Rating 10

