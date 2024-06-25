Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Serve, an award-winning business unit of the Jumbo Group, has announced the opening of a brand-new service center in Al Barsha, Dubai. This strategic expansion is aimed at filling the rising demand for authorized service centers for electronic devices, and ensuring customers have access to trusted repair services with genuine parts and qualified technicians.

As a major advocate for urging customers to choose trusted service centers, Jumbo Serve ensures the use of genuine parts and certified technicians for device repairs. This new facility is designed to provide convenient access to high-quality service in a residential area, making it easier for local residents to connect directly with Jumbo Serve in a timely manner.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd said: “Our expansion into Al Barsha signifies a major shift for Jumbo Serve from its traditional B2B focus to a more customer centric B2C approach that will elevate the service experience and set new benchmarks in the technology sector. This new center enables customers to directly access services without the need for intermediaries, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience. Moreover, Jumbo Serve is dedicated to broadening its service offerings to include IoT products like smartwatches, car key programming, and remote safes, positioning itself as a comprehensive one-stop shop for all electronic device repairs. I am confident this service center will become an integral part of the Jumbo Group’s journey into an exciting future.”

The launch of the new service center further demonstrates Jumbo Serve’s expertise in managing comprehensive store operations, from manpower to service delivery. To enhance its offerings, the service center features a dedicated call center reachable at 600532395, operating from 9 AM to 11 PM, six days a week (except Sundays).

With a strong commitment to customer safety, Jumbo Serve emphasizes the importance of avoiding unauthorized vendors who use counterfeit parts and substandard repair practices. Furthermore, they maintain customer satisfaction through the implementation of a Net Promoter Score (NPS) - Customer Satisfaction Survey, which evaluates satisfaction at all customer touchpoints such as retail, service center, call center, delivery and installation, and home service. Feedback is continuously monitored for customer enhancement programs.

The company is also at the forefront of ensuring that 75% of retail store services are completed the same day or the next day, providing a swift and efficient turnaround for its patrons. Moreover, Jumbo Serve offers premium delivery and installation services, including out-of-warranty repairs with a 90-day warranty at competitive prices for IR dealers and customers.

As one of the leading service providers in the UAE, Jumbo Serve offers a wide range of aftermarket services for consumer electronics, home appliances, mobility products, and IT equipment including flat TV panels, PlayStation, DSLRs, professional cameras, projectors, recorders, laptops, desktops, tablets, mobile phones, air conditioners and washing machines.

With a large network spanning 13 service centers across the UAE and a wide range of product categories from over 40 global brands, Jumbo Serve has established itself as a cornerstone of excellence in the aftermarket service industry. The new Barsha center is a key element in Jumbo Serve's broader strategy to expand quality services while maintaining price competitiveness and high service standards.

Looking ahead, Jumbo Serve plans to expand its services in the IR marketplace, enhancing value for customers and IR channel partners. By increasing its share in the largely unorganized sector, Jumbo Serve aims to offer high-quality, authorized repair services, thereby promoting customer safety and satisfaction.

-Ends-

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 50 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

Instagram: @jumboworld

Facebook: @JumboWorld

TikTok: @jumbo_world

X: @JumboWorld

For press enquiries, please contact:

PR Agency: Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager

showkat@gambit.ae

Pallavi Chandra

Head PR, Jumbo Group

Pallavi.chandra@jumbo.ae

