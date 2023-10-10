Riyadh— Dubai headquartered artisan café, bakery, patisserie, gourmet grocer, deli and cheese monger Jones the Grocer has proudly unveiled its second establishment at the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

This strategic move signals a bold stride in Jones the Grocer's commitment to expanding its gastronomic footprint within the burgeoning Saudi market.

Following the success of its debut branch in the Ramla Terraza back in March, Jones the Grocer cements its presence in the capital city with a second location within KAFD, the iconic nexus of business and entertainment in Riyadh.

Spanning a sprawling 3300 square feet, the new outlet beckons patrons into a chic, contemporary interior with a freshly baked pastries and cakes display, a unique walk in cheese room, a charcuterie counter, an open kitchen and an artisanal coffee and fresh juices bar.

Jones the Grocer has long been celebrated for its laid-back dining ambiance, its curated cheese room, and an enticing gourmet retail space. The menu boasts an array of mouthwatering dishes with an Aussie twist, including the lauded Jones Wagyu burger, the succulent grilled harissa chicken, and the tantalizing prawn and chili linguine. The dessert menu is also a symphony of distinct tastes, featuring signature creations like the Pistachi-Yo milk cake delight and the indulgent hot chocolate brownie.

Expressing enthusiasm about the second Riyadh outlet, CEO and founder Yunib Siddiqui remarked, "We take immense pride in this continued expansion in Riyadh. The debut of Jones the Grocer's first outpost in KSA in partnership with Naif Alrajhi Investment group, marked a pivotal moment in our journey into the Saudi market. Driven by the escalating demand from discerning diners in KSA and the success of Jones the Grocer’s first outlet, the natural progression led us to the grand opening of our second branch in Riyadh."

He added, "We are thrilled about this opening and firmly believe that Jones the Grocer will not only satisfy culinary cravings but will also emerge as a lifestyle destination for the vibrant KAFD community."

Naif Saleh Alrajhi, Chairman and CEO of Naif Alrajhi Investment said, “We are thrilled to have successfully opened Jones the Grocer’s second outlet in the iconic KAFD, through our F&B management subsidiary company, Grey Fox. We believe that this new store will not only expand our reach but also deliver the same high standards and quality the brand is known for, with more outlets confirmed to open across the Kingdom over the coming years.”

With more outlets confirmed for opening across the Kingdom in the coming years, Jones the Grocer remains committed to elevating the culinary experience for food enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia.

About Jones the Grocer

Founded in 1996 in the heart of Australia, Jones the Grocer has a rich history spanning over 27 years. Jones the Grocer is an award-winning café, restaurant and bar featuring gourmet food retail offerings, a signature walk-in cheese room, artisanal charcuterie, artisan bakery and patisserie. With currently 33 carefully selected locations across the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India and soon Singapore as well as the United Kingdom, Jones the Grocer continues to set a benchmark for culinary excellence across the world.

United Arab Emirates | Qatar | India | Saudi Arabia I UK & Singapore (coming soon)

jonesthegrocer.com | @jonesthegrocer | @jonesthegrocersa