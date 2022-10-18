Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jones the Grocer, the UAE’s favourite café and gourmet grocer marks its 28th store opening this month with a Jones the Grocer Express, its gourmet quick food concept, in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Media City, Dubai.

Located in the lobby with its own direct access and in the heart of Dubai’s Media City, Jones the Grocer Express is an eight-minute walk from Arenco DIC metro station. The new Jones the Grocer Express store will cater to over 20,000 media and technology professionals and is the ideal venue to grab a tasty bite or a fantastic flat white.

For those looking to dine-in, rather than grab and go, there are 17 indoor seats, with shaded outdoor seating coming soon. There is free Wi-Fi, accessible parking and plug points so tech heads can plug-in their devices and get to work whilst comfortably munching on a delightful gourmet sandwich or salad.

A barista will pour Jones’ signature roast coffee, leaf teas, hot chocolate as well as smoothies and fresh juices. Hearty and hot dishes include the spicy rooster burger and brilliant cheese toasties. There are fresh salads, wraps and sandwiches such as the Roast Chicken and Asian Chili Jam Ciabatta. For those looking for something a tad sweet there are freshly baked pastries, cookies and muffins on display.

Specially selected retail includes nibbles such as roasted luxury nuts, crisps, biscuits, chocolates and lots more to satisfy the lunchtime munchies!

Jones the Grocer Express is open daily from 7am – 7pm, 7 days of the week. For more information, visit jonesthegrocer.com or call +971 52 527 1750.

About Jones the Grocer

Established 26 years ago, in 1996 in Australia, Jones the Grocer has 28 stores across the Middle East and the UAE. Jones the Grocer is a food emporium featuring speciality food retail, a signature walk-in cheese room, a charcuterie, bakery, patisserie and deli set within an award-winning café.

United Arab Emirates | Qatar | Egypt | India | UK and Saudi Arabia (coming soon)

